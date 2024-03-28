Rockstar gives huge discounts on select GTA Online vehicles till April 3, 2024

Rockstar Games never fails to disappoint when it comes to weekly discounts on select GTA Online vehicles, and this week is no exception. From now until April 3, 2024, you can take advantage of up to 30% discount and save thousands of dollars on some of the best automobiles and aircraft the game has to offer.

Read ahead to learn about all the discounted vehicles available this week and which one seems the most suitable option.

GTA Online vehicles on 30% discount by Rockstar Games: A brief list (March 28 to April 3, 2024)

The current GTA Online weekly update released earlier today has made some vehicles and aircraft available at a 30% discount for the next seven days. While the selection is limited, it’s the quality of the items that matter. Here’s a brief list of weekly discounts by Rockstar Games this week:

Mammoth F-160 Raiju (30% off)

BF Ramp Buggy (30% off)

Bravado Buffalo EVX (30% off)

Declasse Granger 3600LX (30% off)

All the aforementioned items will be available at discounted prices till April 3, 2024, after which Rockstar will release new items on sale.

Which vehicle to buy among the discounted ones this week? (March 28 to April 3, 2024)

While the Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles are already an interesting set of automobiles to steal this week, the best investment to keep would be the Mammoth F-160 Raiju. It is a single-seater military VTOL attack jet based on the following real-life aircraft:

Joint Strike Fighter

Advanced Tactical Fighter

Lockheed-Martin F-35A Lightning II

Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate

Northrop YF-23

Several design submissions for the JSF and ATF programs

The F-160 Raiju features the following main design characteristics, giving it a distinguished look from other jets in the game:

Forward-pivot canopy

Hexagonal sighting device

Green lights on both sides

A delta wing with inner elevators and outer ailerons, replacing horizontal stabilizers

The single mid-mounted jet engine between the vertical stabilizers

LiftFan behind the cockpit

Thrust blades on the back

Main landing undercarriage on the underside

US Marines markings (beneath the wings)

The F-160 Raiju can reach a staggering top speed of 232.50 mph (374.17 km/h), making it one of the fastest aircraft in the game.

If you haven’t owned this amazing jet yet in GTA Online, you can visit the Warstock Cache & Carry website and buy it for $4,798,500 - $3,598,875 till April 3, 2024.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you find this week's discounts worth playing GTA Online? Yes Not at all 0 votes View Discussion