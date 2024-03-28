GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles (March 28-April 3, 2024)

A new week in Los Santos is here, and a new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles is now available, ready to be stolen by action-seeking players. From now till April 3, 2024, they can get their hands on some of the best rides the Salvage Yard Robbery missions offered yet from the likes of Albany, Grotti, and Pfister.

Like last week, none of them can be claimed or stored as personal vehicles but still offer an opportunity to earn a lot of money.

New GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles: Cavalcade XL, GT500, and Comet S2 Cabrio

The latest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles available throughout April 3, 2024, are a group of new as well as classic popular automobiles. Let’s learn briefly about this week’s cars: Albany Cavalcade XL, Grotti GT500, and Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio.

1) Albany Cavalcade XL (The Podium Robbery)

The Albany Cavalcade XL is a four-door luxury SUV that debuted with the GTA Online Chop Shop update. It is basically inspired by the below-mentioned vehicles for different body parts:

Cadillac Escalade (GMT1UL) (5th generation)

Cadillac Escalade (GMTK2XL) (4th generation)

Cadillac CT4

Cadillac Escalade IQ

Lincoln Navigator (U554) (2022-2023)

Chevrolet Tahoe (GMTK2UC) (5th generation)

Ford Expedition (U553) (4th generation)

On the performance front, the Cavalcade XL can reach a speed of 75.81 mph (122.00 km/h) as per the in-game files. The luxury look is the highlight of the SUV.

2) Grotti GT500 (The Gangbanger Robbery)

The Grotti GT500 is one of the two-door sports classics cars in the game. Debuting in 2018 with The Doomsday Heist update, this GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle is based on the following:

Ferrari 250 GT SWB

BMW 507

Aston Martin DB5

Lancia Flaminia Sport Zagato (1965)

While the current GTA Online weekly update doesn’t boost GT500’s performance, it can still reach a top speed of 110.75 mph (178.23 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:12.073.

3) Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio (The Duggan Robbery)

The final Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle in GTA Online this week is none other than the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio, a two-seater Spyder based on the Porsche 911 Cabriolet (992).

Unlike the newest GTA Online podium car, the Comet S2 Cabrio can reach a maximum speed of 129.00 mph (207.60 km/h), making it one of the fastest on the list.

The next set of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles will arrive in GTA Online next week on April 4, 2024.

