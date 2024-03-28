  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA Online weekly update for March 28-April 3, 2024, released

GTA Online weekly update for March 28-April 3, 2024, released

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Mar 28, 2024 10:47 GMT
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update for March 28-April 3, 2024 (Image via Rockstar Games)
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update for March 28 to April 3, 2024 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The recently released GTA Online weekly update is now live, providing a huge boost to freemode activities and offering other bonuses for the next seven days. From today till April 3, 2024, players can earn up to 3x rewards on Shipwrecks and Buried Stashes collectibles. Freemode Events and Challenges are also offering double cash and RP to all free-roam daredevils this week.

Sumo (Remix) adversary mode is also back with 2x bonuses for every participant throughout the week. A new set of Community Series Jobs has also arrived with triple rewards, making it the best time to try them. Furthermore, Rockstar Games has added new vehicles at car showrooms and weekly discounts in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update is all about free roaming in Los Santos (March 28-April 3, 2024)

youtube-cover

3x Cash and RP:

  • Shipwrecks
  • Buried Stashes
  • New Community Series Jobs

2x Cash and RP:

  • Freemode Events
  • Freemode Challenges
  • Sumo (Remix) adversary mode

This is also the last week to claim the free Obey 8F Drafter sports car as part of the previously announced Grand Theft Auto Online Vehicle Offer.

GTA Online weekly update adds new stock of vehicles at car showrooms (March 28-April 3, 2024)

youtube-cover

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

  • Western Zombie Bobber
  • Canis Kalahari
  • Benefactor XLS
  • LCC Innovation
  • Gallivanter Baller LE

Luxury Autos Showroom:

  • Albany Cavalcade XL
  • Fathom FR36

Podium Vehicle of the week:

  • Vapid Slamtruck

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

  • Western Rampant Rocket

HSW Premium Test Ride (for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only)

  • Bravado Buffalo EVX HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

  • Albany Alpha
  • Progen GP1
  • Överflöd Entity XF

Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:

  • The Podium Robbery (Albany Cavalcade XL)
  • The Gangbanger Robbery (Grotti GT500)
  • The Duggan Robbery (Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio)

Time Trials for the week:

  • Supers Premium Race – Congestion Charge
  • HSW Time Trial – RON Alternates
  • Regular Time Trial – Maze Bank Arena

Weekly Challenge ($100,000):

  • Create a Job in the Creator

Players can also claim the Duke O’ Death free from the Warstock Cache & Carry website.

GTA Online weekly update also offers up to 40% discounts this week (March 28-April 3, 2024)

40% off:

  • Combat Pistol (Gun Van)

30% off:

  • Declasse Granger 3600LX
  • Bravado Buffalo EVX
  • Mammoth F-160 Raiju
  • BF Ramp Buggy

The latest GTA 6 leak has hinted at 40 or more hours of story. Meanwhile, players can hustle in Los Santos while waiting for the upcoming title.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game?

Yes

Not at all

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?