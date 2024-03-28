GTA Online weekly update for March 28-April 3, 2024, released

The recently released GTA Online weekly update is now live, providing a huge boost to freemode activities and offering other bonuses for the next seven days. From today till April 3, 2024, players can earn up to 3x rewards on Shipwrecks and Buried Stashes collectibles. Freemode Events and Challenges are also offering double cash and RP to all free-roam daredevils this week.
Sumo (Remix) adversary mode is also back with 2x bonuses for every participant throughout the week. A new set of Community Series Jobs has also arrived with triple rewards, making it the best time to try them. Furthermore, Rockstar Games has added new vehicles at car showrooms and weekly discounts in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
GTA Online weekly update is all about free roaming in Los Santos (March 28-April 3, 2024)
3x Cash and RP:
- Shipwrecks
- Buried Stashes
- New Community Series Jobs
2x Cash and RP:
- Freemode Events
- Freemode Challenges
- Sumo (Remix) adversary mode
This is also the last week to claim the free Obey 8F Drafter sports car as part of the previously announced Grand Theft Auto Online Vehicle Offer.
GTA Online weekly update adds new stock of vehicles at car showrooms (March 28-April 3, 2024)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Western Zombie Bobber
- Canis Kalahari
- Benefactor XLS
- LCC Innovation
- Gallivanter Baller LE
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Albany Cavalcade XL
- Fathom FR36
Podium Vehicle of the week:
- Vapid Slamtruck
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Western Rampant Rocket
HSW Premium Test Ride (for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only)
- Bravado Buffalo EVX HSW
Test Track Vehicles for the week:
- Albany Alpha
- Progen GP1
- Överflöd Entity XF
Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:
- The Podium Robbery (Albany Cavalcade XL)
- The Gangbanger Robbery (Grotti GT500)
- The Duggan Robbery (Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio)
Time Trials for the week:
- Supers Premium Race – Congestion Charge
- HSW Time Trial – RON Alternates
- Regular Time Trial – Maze Bank Arena
Weekly Challenge ($100,000):
- Create a Job in the Creator
Players can also claim the Duke O’ Death free from the Warstock Cache & Carry website.
GTA Online weekly update also offers up to 40% discounts this week (March 28-April 3, 2024)
40% off:
- Combat Pistol (Gun Van)
30% off:
- Declasse Granger 3600LX
- Bravado Buffalo EVX
- Mammoth F-160 Raiju
- BF Ramp Buggy
The latest GTA 6 leak has hinted at 40 or more hours of story. Meanwhile, players can hustle in Los Santos while waiting for the upcoming title.
