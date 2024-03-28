GTA Online weekly update for March 28-April 3, 2024, released

The recently released GTA Online weekly update is now live, providing a huge boost to freemode activities and offering other bonuses for the next seven days. From today till April 3, 2024, players can earn up to 3x rewards on Shipwrecks and Buried Stashes collectibles. Freemode Events and Challenges are also offering double cash and RP to all free-roam daredevils this week.

Sumo (Remix) adversary mode is also back with 2x bonuses for every participant throughout the week. A new set of Community Series Jobs has also arrived with triple rewards, making it the best time to try them. Furthermore, Rockstar Games has added new vehicles at car showrooms and weekly discounts in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update is all about free roaming in Los Santos (March 28-April 3, 2024)

3x Cash and RP:

Shipwrecks

Buried Stashes

New Community Series Jobs

2x Cash and RP:

Freemode Events

Freemode Challenges

Sumo (Remix) adversary mode

This is also the last week to claim the free Obey 8F Drafter sports car as part of the previously announced Grand Theft Auto Online Vehicle Offer.

GTA Online weekly update adds new stock of vehicles at car showrooms (March 28-April 3, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Western Zombie Bobber

Canis Kalahari

Benefactor XLS

LCC Innovation

Gallivanter Baller LE

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Albany Cavalcade XL

Fathom FR36

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Vapid Slamtruck

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Western Rampant Rocket

HSW Premium Test Ride (for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only)

Bravado Buffalo EVX HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Albany Alpha

Progen GP1

Överflöd Entity XF

Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:

The Podium Robbery (Albany Cavalcade XL)

The Gangbanger Robbery (Grotti GT500)

The Duggan Robbery (Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio)

Time Trials for the week:

Supers Premium Race – Congestion Charge

HSW Time Trial – RON Alternates

Regular Time Trial – Maze Bank Arena

Weekly Challenge ($100,000):

Create a Job in the Creator

Players can also claim the Duke O’ Death free from the Warstock Cache & Carry website.

GTA Online weekly update also offers up to 40% discounts this week (March 28-April 3, 2024)

40% off:

Combat Pistol (Gun Van)

30% off:

Declasse Granger 3600LX

Bravado Buffalo EVX

Mammoth F-160 Raiju

BF Ramp Buggy

The latest GTA 6 leak has hinted at 40 or more hours of story. Meanwhile, players can hustle in Los Santos while waiting for the upcoming title.

