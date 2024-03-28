GTA Online Podium Car & Prize Ride (March 28-April 3, 2024)

The latest GTA Online Podium car and Prize Ride are now live in Los Santos, giving car collectors another opportunity to grab two vehicles for free. This week’s Podium car in GTA Online is the Vapid Slamtruck, a two-door car hauler. Additionally, players can win the Western Rampant Rocket, a one-seater custom tricycle, as the Prize Ride of the week.

Let’s learn quickly about this week’s GTA Online Podium car and the Prize Ride, both of which will be available till April 3, 2024.

GTA Online Podium Car: Vapid Slamtruck (March 28 to April 3)

The newest GTA Online podium car, the Vapid Slamtruck, is basically a utility vehicle used for hauling other cars. It debuted in the game in 2021 as part of The Cayo Perico Heist update. Judging by its design, it seems to be inspired by the real-life Suzy Stuchel's custom 1956 Ford COE 600 Hauler.

The GTA Online podium car can reach a top speed of 98.80 mph (159.00 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:30.326. While the vehicle's performance is lackluster, it has some decent ramming capabilities. Players can also control its hydraulic system.

If players want to win the Vapid Slamtruck for free after the latest GTA Online weekly update, they must visit The Diamond Casino & Resort and spin the Lucky Wheel once every day till April 3, 2024, until they win the car.

Prize Ride of the week: Western Rampant Rocket (March 28 to April 3)

The Western Rampant Rocket is a one-seater hot-rod tricycle that debuted in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update. It seems to be inspired by the real-life Rocket II Trike.

Unlike the free Obey 8F Drafter, the Western Rampant Rocket can only reach a top speed of 106.00 mph (170.59 km/h) and complete one lap in an average time of 1:06.367. Compared to Chimera, the tricycle is heavier and faster, making it a drag-style vehicle. With little to no performance value, it can be considered only a novelty item for collectors.

To win the Rampant Rocket as the Prize Ride of the week, players must win the Los Santos Car Meet Series two days in a row.

Also Read: Major GTA 6 leak hints thunderstorms and 40 hours of “J&L”

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing GTA Online? Yes, of course! Not at all 0 votes View Discussion