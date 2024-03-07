How to claim free Obey 8F Drafter in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update?

GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update has now been released, giving a free Obey 8F Drafter sports car to all players around the globe. The free vehicle is a part of the Grand Theft Auto Vehicle Offer given by developer Rockstar Games. From now until March 18, 2024, gamers can claim their free ride. However, it’s not as simple as buying from the in-game website, as some instructions must be followed.

This article aims to guide everyone on how to obtain the free Obey 8F Drafter sports car in the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

Obey 8F Drafter: Step-by-step guide to get it for free in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

The latest GTA Online weekly update not only added the brand new Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist but also made the Obey 8F Drafter free for all eligible players around the world:

One must have a Rockstar Games account Must link their game/console to their Rockstar Games account Claimed the offer through the official instructions given below through March 18, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET. They must never have been banned or suspended by Rockstar Games One must have not redeemed the offer already with their Rockstar Games account

If you meet all the aforementioned criteria, proceed to claim the free Obey 8F Drafter sports car in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update in the following manner:

Visit the https://www.rockstargames.com/gta-online Log in with your Rockstar Games account Link your game account to your Rockstar Games account (if you haven’t already) Click the Claim Now button on the "Grand Theft Auto Online Vehicle Offer"

Once claimed, you will need to redeem the free Obey 8F Drafter in-game between March 21, 2024, 10 am ET, and April 3, 2024, 11:59 pm ET in the following manner:

Sign in to Grand Theft Auto Online with the Rockstar Games account you’ve claimed the offer on Open the in-game smartphone Choose Internet Go to Travel and Transportation Select the Legendary Motorsport in-game website Choose 2 DOORS Scroll and find the vehicle listed there Choose any of your preferred colors Click on Order

Under any circumstances, if you fail to redeem the automobile by April 3, 2024, 11:59 p.m. ET, you won’t be able to get it for free, as the offer will become invalid.

On a similar topic, Rockstar Games has also added three brand new drip-feed vehicles as part of the GTA Online update today - Canis Terminus, Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor, and Vapid Benson (Cluckin Bell).

