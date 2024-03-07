GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist: Payout, unlocks, and more

GTA Online has just received the GTA Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist, which comes with a set of Contact Missions culminating in a Heist Finale. This includes an introductory mission, four setup missions, and a finale mission. While completing these missions, you'll also get to complete some Career Progress Challenges. The story involves the player working with Vincent to drive out a new cartel that operates out of the Cluckin Bell factory.

So here are all the details regarding the new missions from the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist. This includes details about the payouts, the different bonuses and items you can unlock with the heist, and more.

Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist in GTA Online: Payout, unlocks, and more revealed

Expand Tweet

With the GTA Online update today (March 7, 2024), Rockstar added a brand new heist to the game, which involves taking down a cartel with the help of a familiar face. Here's a detailed breakdown of the payout you can expect to get when you complete the heist:

GTA Online players will receive $500,000 for finishing The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist as leader, while members will receive $50,000 .

for finishing The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist as leader, while members will receive . There's a one-hour cooldown that starts when you complete the Heist finale (Scene of the Crime).

that starts when you complete the Heist finale (Scene of the Crime). In addition to this, you'll also receive a $250,000 bonus for completing The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist as a leader for the first time. Doing the same as a goon will also get you another $250,000.

The list of all the new Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist missions has also been revealed, and these are:

Introductory - Slush Fund

- Slush Fund Setup - Breaking and Entering

- Breaking and Entering Setup - Concealed Weapons

- Concealed Weapons Setup - Hit and Run

- Hit and Run Setup - Disorganized Crime

- Disorganized Crime Finale - Scene of the Crime

You can also unlock a few bonuses and items as you go through the Career Progress Challenges and play the heist missions. These include:

Expand Tweet

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor:

Unlocked for purchase upon completion of Slush Fund as leader.

Trade Price unlocked after completing The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist as leader.

Vapid Benson (Cluckin' Bell):

Unlocked for purchase upon completion of Disorganized Crime as leader.

"The Mr. Right" Outfit (CJ's default outfit from GTA San Andreas):

Unlocked after completing Tier 4 in 30 areas of Career Progress.

Social Club Awards:

Complete Slush Fund as leader.

Complete all the Setup missions for The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid as leader.

Complete The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid as leader.

Complete The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid as a goon.

Complete The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid as leader using the stealth approach.

Complete The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid as leader using the aggressive approach.

Steal all weapons and gear in one playthrough of Concealed Weapons.

Steal all getaway vehicles in one playthrough of Hit and Run.

Rockstar has released the new DLC alongside the GTA Online weekly update today, which includes discounts, bonuses, and new showroom cars.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.