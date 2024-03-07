List of all new GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid missions disclosed

GTA Online just received a new DLC today (March 7, 2024), and the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid missions have been revealed. Rockstar Games has revealed the names of each of these missions, along with their brief descriptions. All of the Jobs are categorized as Contact Missions and can include one to four players. This means you can play the missions completely solo in GTA Online if you want to.

Here are the names of each of the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid missions in GTA Online, along with their official descriptions. Although the DLC itself is called a heist, the missions were all added to the game as Rockstar-created Jobs.

GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid missions list revealed

As seen in the above post, the links to each of these jobs were uncovered by popular Grand Theft Auto Online data miner floorball (@Floorball__). You don't need to purchase any type of property to play the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid missions. The list of Jobs currently available is listed below:

Slush Fund: I have an opportunity for you. Some unorthodox but profitable collaboration. I can't say more over text. But step one plays to your strengths: asset forfeiture.

Breaking and Entering: Alright, now our operation is underway, we need to consider our moves. Preparation is key when it comes to infiltrating the Cluckin' Bell factory, so I need you to do some groundwork. You know how to drive a train, right?

Concealed Weapons: The cartel will have an advantage over us unless we obtain the necessary weapons and gear. But this is no impulsive smash-and-grab. We must select our target carefully and keep our tracks covered.

Hit and Run

Disorganized Crime

Scene of the Crime: This is your final assignment. It's time to take down the cartel-cop coalition. The train's waiting to take you to the factory. And remember, they know we're coming, so let's make sure we surpass all their expectations and f**k them up industriously.

Today's GTA Online update has added more content to the game, including three new vehicles. One of these is a purchasable cop car, which is part of the drip-feed vehicles from The Chop Shop DLC. We'll keep updating this article as more information is revealed.

