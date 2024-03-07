What systems will the GTA Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update be available on?

The GTA Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update for Grand Theft Auto Online is just around the corner. It will be released later today (March 7, 2024) as part of The Chop Shop DLC. Fans can expect plenty of new content to be added with it, including new missions, a heist, and more. Three brand drip-feed vehicles will also debut in Los Santos, including one law enforcement automobile.

This article covers everything about the upcoming GTA Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update for Grand Theft Auto Online, including the platforms on which it will be released.

GTA Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update: On which platforms will it be released?

On March 1, 2024, Rockstar Games announced the GTA Cluckin Bell Farm DLC for Grand Theft Auto Online on all currently supported platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

The update will be released worldwide on March 7, 2024, on all platforms simultaneously. While Rockstar Games didn’t reveal any official release time for the content update, it is expected to go live at regular weekly timings, i.e., around 3 am PST.

What to expect from the GTA Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

While Rockstar Games has kept most of the upcoming content under wraps, fans can expect a new set of missions and a heist to be added with the GTA Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. All of these missions will be story-driven, and players will be helping the Los Santos Police Department (LSPD) to take down corrupt officers.

Fans can also expect to see the return of a familiar face, Jimmy De Santa, along with Vincent Effenburger, who joined the LSPD. The story revolves around a new cartel in San Andreas, which is using the Cluckin Bell Farms as a front for cocaine production and distribution. Some of the LSPD officers are even actively facilitating it.

Vincent will ask players to help eliminate this new criminal organization in the GTA Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. There will be seven new missions and one finale as part of The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist. According to data miners, here’s the possible list of rewards for completing the new set of missions:

Fly The Coop

Cock Fight

All The Sides

Sly Fox

Best Laid Pants

Pecking Order

Slush Fund

Apart from that, three brand-new vehicles will be added to the game as part of The Chop Shop DLC drip-feed content:

Vapid Benson - Cluckin' Bell ($685,000-$513,750)

Canis Terminus ($1,877,500)

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor ($5,420,000-$4,065,000)

More unannounced content is expected to be a part of the update.

