GTA Online The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid DLC: Release date, platforms, and more

GTA Online The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid DLC was announced by Rockstar Games earlier today, March 1, 2024, creating excitement in the hearts of fans worldwide. The upcoming free content update will bring a new heist, vehicle, and more, allowing players to help the Los Santos Police Department (LSPD) take down corrupt officers.

Let’s quickly learn about GTA Online's The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid DLC's release date, platforms, and trailer.

GTA Online The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid DLC release date is March 7, 2024, as per Rockstar Games

As can be seen in the embed above, Rockstar Games released the trailer of the upcoming GTA Online's The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid DLC. In the trailer, many new things can be seen that fans can expect from the upcoming update. The 30-second video starts with the first official look of the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor, a Law Enforcement Vehicle that will be released next week.

Three seconds into the trailer, fans may notice a character resembling Jimmy De Santa, the son of GTA 5’s protagonist Michael De Santa. While it’s not confirmed at the moment if he’s involved in the new Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid story, it’ll be good to work with him if the DLC allows it.

Moving forward, Vincent briefly explains the LSPD story, which is the center of the DLC. A lot of action, chaos, and high-speed chase moments can be noticed throughout the trailer.

At the end of the footage, The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid DLC release date is confirmed to be March 7, 2024, which is a Thursday. Fans can expect a new GTA Online weekly update to also start around the same time.

Based on previous weekly updates, the DLC will go live around the below-mentioned timings in different time zones:

Seattle, US (03:00 am PST on March 7)

Alberta, CA (04:00 am CST on March 7)

São Paulo (09:00 am BRT on March 7)

Madrid, ES (12:00 pm CET on March 7)

Berlin, DE (12:00 pm CET on March 7)

Paris, France (12:00 pm CEST on March 7)

London, UK (11:00 am GMT on March 7)

Moscow, RU (02:00 pm EEST on March 7)

Nagpur, IN (04:30 pm IST on March 7)

Perth, AU (07:00 pm AWST on March 7)

Riyadh, SA (02:00 pm AST on March 7)

Beijing, CN (07:00 pm CST on March 7)

Tokyo, JP (08:00 pm JST on March 7)

Seoul, SK (08:00 pm KST on March 7)

Sydney, AU (10:00 pm AEDT on March 7)

Christchurch, NZ (12:00 am NZDT on March 8)

Gamers should note that Rockstar Games can change the release timing if necessary due to technical issues. The GTA Online The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid DLC will be released on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One platforms simultaneously.

