Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor debuts in GTA Online next week

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor, a brand new police vehicle, is arriving on GTA Online next week with The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update. Rockstar Games confirmed the vehicle's arrival in their Newswire post regarding the upcoming heist. However, data miners discovered the vehicle in The Chop Shop DLC's drip-feed in December 2023.

The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid and the Gauntlet Interceptor will be available on PC, Old-Gen, and Current-Gen consoles. Not much is known about the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor yet, but it is expected to be available on Warstock Cache and Carry, costing over five million dollars.

GTA Online Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor debuts next week on March 7, 2024

Rockstar Games announced the arrival of GTA Online: The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid today. The studio also released a Newswire post related to the same, which confirmed the debut of the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor along with the heist on March 7, 2024.

This is a police-themed vehicle and will reportedly be available on Warstock Cache and Carry for a whopping $5,420,000 price tag. However, its Trade Price of $4,065,000 will reportedly be unlocked by completing The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid heist as the leader.

Rockstar announced that the Gauntlet Interceptor will be customizable, but detailed information about the car's performance and the extent of its customization options will only be revealed after its launch.

As far as The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid is concerned, data miners suggest it could feature multiple setup missions and a finale. Whether that turns out to be true remains to be seen, but it looks like an action-packed update based on what was showcased in its official trailer.

In conclusion, The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid and the Gauntlet Interceptor will be released on March 7, 2024 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S consoles and PC, seemingly with the next GTA Online weekly update.

