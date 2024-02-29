5 reasons to own Vapid Flash GT in GTA Online

The GTA Online Vapid Flash GT is a good Sports Car that has made its name in the community. It offers several things that other vehicles in its category don't. While most veteran players are well aware of the pros and cons of the vehicle, newbies often find themselves confused about whether to purchase it or not. This is a genuine dilemma since this Grand Theft Auto Online vehicle is rather huge.

That said, this does not mean that the Vapid Flash GT cannot stand out among other cars in the game. It is beautiful and has decent performance under the hood.

This article will list five reasons that make this vehicle a good purchase in the online multiplayer mode of the game.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 reasons why you should own the Vapid Flash GT in GTA Online

1) It looks great

While not the most visually appealing vehicle in the game, the current GTA Online Podium vehicle is still a great-looking car. It is slightly bigger than other Sports Cars, with a linear front bumper and a large mesh grille. Further up, it has two circular headlights along with the turn signals. The front hood also has a small air vent in the middle.

The back side is quite impressive, with a roof spoiler that gives it a sporty look and a wide body that allows it to appear bulky. The car, on the whole, uses quite a bit of carbon fiber, which makes it relatively light but quite sturdy. This can be seen in the rear, where the exhausts, as well as the boot trunk, use quite a lot of this material.

2) It's inspired by the Ford Fiesta RS WRC

The GTA Online Vapid Flash GT takes inspiration from several vehicles. However, the real-life Ford Fiesta RS WRC and Ford Focus RS RX seem to have the most influence. While Rockstar Games might have taken inspiration from these vehicles for the overall design of the vehicle, the front part is quite similar to Suzuki Swift Sports.

On top of that, the side vents of the car are reminiscent of the Toyota Yaris WRC, and the back tail light looks quite similar to the facelifted Volkswagen Golf Mk7.

3) It's a rally car

Among the vast Grand Theft Auto Online vehicle roster, there aren't many good rally cars. However, the Vapid Flash GT ticks all the boxes for a decent choice in the category that not only looks the part but has decent performance as well.

Despite having a top speed of only 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h) and struggling on straight roads, it mostly shines on tracks and similar races with twists and turns. Rallying is an intense sport that tests the limits of the driver as well as the vehicle, and Vapid Flash GT will allow you to feel that a little in-game.

4) It has good acceleration and handling

The GTA Online Vapid Flash GT lacks top speed but compensates for it with its acceleration and handling. It is very good in both these departments and allows you to navigate the traffic in Los Santos with quite ease.

The car has an official Rockstar Games rating of 80.00 and 100.00 in acceleration and handling, which is quite exceptional. This allows the car to go from a complete standstill to the max speed in a very short time. The handling also allows you to take quick turns without fearing the vehicle spinning out of control or losing too much speed.

5) Customization options and price

Vapid Flash GT costs $1,675,000, which is neither too less nor too much for a Sports car in the game. However, we recommend getting the vehicle during the GTA Online weekly update so that you can get it at a discounted price and save good money on it.

Aiming for the weekly update discount also means that you can go all out with the customization of the vehicle. Rockstar Games has added many options for the car that allow you to transform its looks and further increase its performance. The overall price-to-performance ratio of the car is also quite decent, which makes it a good purchase in the game.

In other news, there are new rumors about the GTA 6 release date and that Rockstar Games is almost done with the game's development phase.

