5 of the best The Chop Shop vehicles in GTA Online so far, ranked

GTA Online's The Chop Shop update not only introduced a new business to the game but also added several vehicles that players are quite impressed with. While there could still be more cars and trucks in the drip feed, Rockstar Games has rolled out the majority of them. However, this has created fresh confusion for some players.

With so many options, it can get a little tricky to find out what the best vehicles are. It is necessary to make this identification before spending your hard-earned cash in the game. To make things slightly easier, we have ranked five of the best vehicles that were added to GTA Online with the update.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ranking 5 best GTA Online vehicles that arrived with The Chop Shop update

5) Vapid Dominator GT

The Vapid Dominator GT is one of the latest additions to GTA Online. It is a convertible Muscle Car that fans like a lot. Not only does this vehicle look great, but it can also reach a top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h). This makes it a cool choice for driving around town or races.

However, you will need to spend a whopping $2,195,000 to own this 018-2023 Ford Mustang Convertible-inspired car in the game. This is a little too much since the car does not offer any extra features or armor.

4) Gallivanter Baller ST-D

The Gallivanter Baller ST-D is the latest GTA Online vehicle that was added to the game as a part of The Chop Shop. It is a big SUV and is a variant of the regular Baller ST. Even though it is new, this car has managed to attract a lot of players with its design and performance.

Not only is the Gallivanter Baller ST-D quick, but one can also install Imani Tech upgrades and equip it with the Missile Lock-On Jammer to counter Homing Missiles. Unfortunately, it is missing the extra Armor upgrade, which would have made it an even more amazing vehicle.

The Gallivanter Baller ST-D can be purchased for $1,715,000.

3) Fathom FR36

GTA Online surprised fans by releasing an update dedicated to Drift racing and similar modifications for some vehicles. On top of that, Rockstar Games introduced the Fathom FR36, a Drift Car that easily glides around curves and tackles tough corners.

The Drift Tuning Modification makes the Fathom FR36 even more impressive in this field. While this Infiniti G35 (V35)-inspired car can only reach a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h), it is not meant for straight tracks. If you spend $1,610,000 to purchase it, head over to Drift Races and watch the car slide around corners.

2) Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

The Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible is one of the best The Chop Shop cars that can also equip the HSW Performance Mod, which is exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game. While the car can normally reach a top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h), applying these upgrades makes it go as fast as 158.00 mph (254.28 km/h).

However, you will first need to spend $2,295,000 to obtain this Chevrolet Camaro Gen VI-inspired vehicle in the game. Since it is a convertible Muscle Car, you can remove or attach the soft roof anytime you want to.

1) Grotti Turismo Omaggio

The Grotti Turismo Omaggio is one of the best cars added to GTA Online with The Chop Shop. It is a supercar that not only looks fantastic but can also use the Imani Tech upgrades and add the Missile Lock-On Jammer. On top of that, it has a top speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h) alongside overall good stats that make it a perfect car for racing.

Anyone who has taken the Grotti Turismo Omaggio out for a spin can confirm that it handles like a dream and performs extremely well. This justifies the $2,845,000 price tag on this Ferrari F8 Tributo-inspired car.

