GTA Online's upcoming Impaler SZ car: What to know before its release?

The Declasse Impaler SZ is the upcoming GTA Online sedan car announced by Rockstar Games in their newswire post of February 15, 2024. According to them, the vehicle will be released next Thursday, February 22, 2024, as part of The Chop Shop DLC drip-feed content. This is a unique strategy by the developers to announce the vehicle’s arrival in advance, generating curiosity among the fanbase.

Read on to learn about GTA Online’s unreleased Declasse Impaler SZ car before its official release.

Declasse Impaler SZ in GTA Online: Upcoming drag car based on Chevrolet models

Rockstar released a newswire post with the latest GTA Online weekly update, in which they announced the arrival of the upcoming Declasse Impaler SZ car next week.

It gives a clear hint that the GTA Online Impaler SZ will be a must-buy for players who love to participate in the Drag Races. Judging by its design, the vehicle seems to be inspired by the following real-life Chevrolet models for different body parts:

Chevrolet Impala SS (1994-1996) – Overall design

Chevrolet Impala SS (1995-1996) – C-pillar and mirrors

Chevrolet Caprice (4th generation) – Chrom trim design

The classic 1990s look of the Impaler SZ makes it desirable for every car collector, especially for Chevrolet enthusiasts. The sedan vehicle also resembles another automobile, the Stanier, with some differences, as expected.

Players will further be able to customize the car at any LS Customs or Auto Shops. Although it doesn’t seem to offer many personalization options, one will still be able to make a cool drag car. For example, owners of Impaler SZ will be able to remove its rear bumper and hood and install a drag cowl instead.

It’s not sure whether the Impaler SZ will be one of the best drag cars in GTA Online. As per the in-game files, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 89.48 mph (144.00 km/h) thanks to an undisclosed type of engine coupled to a 4-speed gearbox in an RWD layout.

Up to four players will be able to sit in the car at once while it will weigh 1,830 KG by default.

Here’s how Rockstar Games describes the vehicle in the game:

“The Impaler is the simple solution for serious drag racers who want to go from Point A to Point B as fast as possible before splattering themselves evenly over Point C. If it's not a straight line, don't even think about it. Otherwise, see you at the finish.”

From February 22, 2024, players will be able to buy the vehicle for $1,280,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Check out other related articles:

Top fastest cars || Current podium vehicle || Newest Salvage Yard vehicles || Simeon's showroom cars || Removed vehicles list

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you excited about the Declasse Impaler SZ's release? Yes Not at all 0 votes