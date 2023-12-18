GTA Online Chop Shop guide: Everything you need to do to enjoy the new content

The GTA Online Chop Shop update has introduced several changes and new events to the game. It has been quite enjoyable for players requesting the developers to add new business and vehicle modifications to the game. However, Rockstar Games went further with the update and implemented several things to the online multiplayer.

While the main focus of the Chop Shop update is on the Salvage Yard missions, Rockstar has added other things that players can enjoy in the game. However, you will need to explore around a bit to find all of them.

GTA Online Chop Shop update brings a lot of exciting things to the game

Rockstar Games released the GTA Online Chop Shop update on December 12, 2023. Once you update the game to the latest version and log in, you will receive a call from Yusuf Amir asking you to purchase a Salvage Yard and complete some vehicle robberies for him.

Salvage Yard is the newest property that the developers have added to the game. For this, you will need to spend $1,620,000 to $2,690,000 to purchase the property and then equip other necessary upgrades. You can purchase it by following these steps:

Bring out your in-game smartphone. Open the browser Go to the Money and Services tab Click on the Foreclosures Maze Bank option and select one of the yards.

Once this is done, you can enter the property and talk with Yusuf Amir's cousin Jamal to start the vehicle robbery mini-heists. You can also purchase and equip the Tow Truck upgrade to use the vehicle to tow other cars and scrap them off for their parts.

Apart from the Salvage Yard, the Chop Shop update has also added new Drift Races to the game. Rockstar has introduced new specialized tracks for these races that have more curves and corners suitable for drifting. To start them, follow these instructions:

Enter the multiplayer mode.

Go to the Online tab.

tab. Click on Jobs .

. Select Rockstar Created .

. Click on Drift Races.

You can also purchase and equip the Drift Tuning on specific vehicles to improve their drifting. While there are some new cars with better performance, you can also equip these modifications with certain old ones as well. You can do this through the LS Car Meet.

Go to the Los Santos Car Meet

Enter your vehicle and then press the Mod Vehicle button prompt.

prompt. Click on Drift Tuning

Finally, Install Drift Tune

Now, if you are looking forward to purchasing some police vehicles in GTA Online, then you are in luck. For the first time, players can get their hands on these cars through the in-game store. Rockstar has added three different cop vehicles to the game:

Brute Police Riot

Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser

Vapid Unmarked Cruiser

However, you will need to complete certain tasks to unlock these vehicles in GTA Online. Fortunately, they are rather straightforward and can be done in the free mode.

Now, if you're on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, you will notice some big changes. Rockstar Games added wildlife to the free mode of the game. This means that you will now encounter random animals walking across the street or off-road while you explore the map. This is a huge improvement as it allows the game to feel more immersive.

On top of that, console players will also be able to manage their garages efficiently through the Interaction Menu. GTA+ members get to enjoy a 100-vehicle garage that has been a popular demand for some time. Fans are hoping to see similar features in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

If you like precise weapons, then you need to purchase the Battle Rifle and add it to your arsenal. It is a new weapon added to the game with the Chop Shop update. However, you will need to track down the Gun Van or access your GTA Online Agency armory to obtain this weapon.

Rockstar has plans to roll out even more amazing content as part of the Chop Shop DLC. Fans are hoping that the GTA Online Christmas Update 2023 will be one of them and bring exciting things to the table.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you tried out the Drift Races in GTA Online? Yes, they are amazing No, not yet 0 votes