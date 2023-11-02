5 reasons to own GTA Online Agency

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has various businesses that provide players the opportunity to earn money in the game. However, most of them can be quite expensive to set up for beginners. The GTA Online Agency, on the other hand, is a great value-for-money business in the game that is easy to start and has quite a few long-term benefits.

Unfortunately, there are still a lot of players who are unaware of the benefits it reaps. While it is not extravagant like a Hangar or a Bunker, this business is still quite profitable.

Added to the game with The Contract DLC, this article lists five big reasons why everyone should focus on and get an Agency in GTA Online.

What makes the Agency a good business in GTA Online?

1) Unlocks Franklin and the Payphone Hit missions

Franklin Clinton makes an appearance in the online multiplayer through the Agency, allowing the players to make a good sum of money. He offers various tasks, including the Payphone Hit missions, that are a great way to make money in GTA Online as a beginner.

After receiving the task from Franklin, players can start hunting down the targets to earn $15,000 per kill. Players can earn an additional reward of $75,000 at the end if they decide to follow his specific instructions. Completing these missions during the GTA Online weekly update rewards bonus cash and RP. Apart from this, watching Franklin bring Chop to the office is also a great sight.

2) Personal armory

Replenishing one's ammunition and armor is very important to survive in the brutal world of GTA Online. While gamers can visit Ammu-Nation, it is often expensive, making the Agency a great replacement. This place offers almost all the guns, ammunition, and armor at a discounted price, making it a viable option for everyone.

Players can also purchase several other useful items like the Rebreather and night vision goggles from the store. The Agency Armory also provides the option to upgrade their weapons to MK II. This alone makes this business worth all the investment.

3) Unlock the Imani tech upgrades

The Imani tech upgrades can solely be the biggest reason to own the Agency in GTA Online. Since Rockstar Games has made the lock-on missiles a big threat, using these upgrades is of utmost importance. Imani is an associate of Franklin who is well-versed in cyber security and vehicle modifications.

She unlocks a variety of upgrades for certain weapons, allowing them to escape these missiles while also dropping slick mines that can be remote-controlled as well. To access these features, gamers will need to first install the Vehicle Workshop in their Agency.

4) Play Dr. Dre's Contract mission

Fans who wish to find and help out Dr. Dre with his missions will first need to own the Agency. This mission will only become available after the players set up this business and then find Dr. Dre's lost phone.

After this, they will be able to first complete the setup missions of The Data Leaks contract and then receive a whopping $1 million as a reward. There is an additional $100,000 cash prize for completing the setup missions as well. This makes it one of the most rewarding ones in GTA Online.

5) Unlock fast travel

Most Grand Theft Auto Online players don't think too much about the fast travel option until they have to take out a pesky griefer immediately. Setting up an Agency will allow you to use this feature in multiplayer to access this building and move there any time you want to.

This is also a great option for players who continuously travel from one point of the map to another for multiple reasons. But now, they can simply group their buildings close by and then use fast travel to access them easily. Using a chopper is also quite easy because the roof of the Agency building can be interacted with to enter and exit.

These are some merits of owning an Agency in the game. Fans are hoping to hear about such businesses along with the GTA 6 announcements in the future.

