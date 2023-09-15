Top 5 things added to GTA Online with the anniversary update

The highly-anticipated GTA 5’s 10th anniversary event update is now live in Grand Theft Auto Online. The event was added as part of the regular weekly update and includes both anniversary-related souvenirs as well as weekly bonuses. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games did not go all out to celebrate this milestone, and the gaming studio added only a handful of things to commemorate the event.

This article lists the top five things that were added to GTA Online as part of Grand Theft Auto 5’s 10th anniversary update.

5 best anniversary update-related items you can find in GTA Online

5) Double rewards on high-paying missions

Since the GTA 5 anniversary update was released on a weekly update day, Rockstar Games increased the payout of some missions in the multiplayer game. You can earn 2x money and RP from The Data Leaks (Dr. Dre Contract) missions and Hangar Sell Missions. These are two of the highest-paying errands in the game.

The Dr. Dre Contract will grant you around $2 million this week. Earnings from the Hangar Sell Missions are subjective. However, if you grind the business to the fullest this week, you can earn up to $6 million from a full batch of products.

4) Free vehicles

Rockstar Games is offering the Enus Deity as the Podium Reward in GTA Online this week. It is one of the most expensive vehicles in the game, with a base price of $1,845,000 and a discounted price of $1,383,750. However, you can win this pricey car for free from The Diamond Casino & Resort.

The Los Santos Car Meet is also offering the Maxwell Vagrant as the Prize Ride car this week. This one is more expensive than the Deity, with a base price of $2,214,000 and a discounted price of $1,660,500.

This is a unique week since two expensive cars are available as free rewards in GTA Online.

3) Special visual upgrades

The gaming studio added three new tints for three different weapons that refer to the three main characters of GTA 5. The tints and their references are as follows:

Employee of the Month Finish for the Micro SMG - Franklin Clinton

Suede Bucks Finish for the Carbine Rifle - Michael De Santa

Uncle T Finish for the RPG - Trevor Philips

These are limited-time souvenirs that will be available in Grand Theft Auto Online until September 27, 2023. You must log into the game at least once before the due date to permanently add the items to your inventory.

2) Special outfits

Along with the visual upgrades, GTA Online is also offering special outfits that symbolize the three protagonists of Grand Theft Auto 5. They are as follows:

The Homie Outfit - Franklin Clinton

The Retired Criminal Outfit - Michael De Santa

The Groupie Outfit - Trevor Philips

Similar to the weapon tints, these are also limited-time collectibles in GTA Online. However, if you have already logged into the game after the update or do so before September 27, 2023, these items will be permanently added to your character’s wardrobe. You can combine both the weapon tints and outfits to fully indulge in the anniversary spirit.

1) Bravado Hotring Hellfire

The Bravado Hotring Hellfire was first teased in the trailer for San Andreas Mercenaries DLC in June 2023. However, it took over three months for Rockstar Games to release the car, and it is now finally available for purchase. The GTA 5 10th anniversary update has added the vehicle with a price tag of $1,810,000.

It is based on the real-life Dodge Challenger SRT TA2 and has a top speed of 124.25 mph or 199.96 km/h. It is a sports car that can be used in all kinds of races, including Hotring races. The Hotring Hellfire is undoubtedly the best deal you can currently get in the game.

