Everything leaked about GTA Online Halloween 2023 event so far

The Halloween festival of 2023 is yet to arrive, but GTA Online data miners have already leaked several things that are coming to the game. Rockstar Games reportedly added Halloween-themed souvenirs with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. While they were scheduled to be released at a designated time, the game files on PC already gave away the details of various collectibles and events.

However, since Rockstar has yet to officially confirm the leaked details, they remain speculative for the time being. Several files in the game apparently have unreleased content stored for years.

This article describes the leaked GTA Online Halloween 2023 event details.

Rockstar Games could release many surprise events and collectibles as part of upcoming GTA Online Halloween 2023 festival

Expand Tweet

Immediately after the release of GTA Online Summer 2023 DLC, floorball, a popular data miner, disclosed an upcoming Possessed Animals Random Event in the game. As seen in the shared video, you will encounter several possessed animals while free-roaming in the game. Rockstar Games has reportedly added boars, coyotes, deers, cougars, and pugs as part of the event.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, a new event named Ghost Hunt Collectible has also leaked before the Halloween 2023 event. According to WildBrick142, another data miner, GTA Online will spawn multiple ghosts in various locations at night in-game. You must photograph them all to unlock a special livery for the Albany Brigham.

According to the data miner, Rockstar Games has added a special ghost that will spawn after you finish photographing the first nine ghosts in the game.

Expand Tweet

Similar to previous years, the gaming studio will also provide players with spooky apparel, masks, and other decorative objects. Items such as coffins, pumpkin racks, tombstones, etc., were discovered by various data miners in the multiplayer game.

These are the primary things that have been leaked so far. However, the Halloween event may last a month, similar to last year, and Rockstar Games may add new items to the game later. Scott Butchard, Rockstar North's design director, had previously stated:

“We take inspiration from comments on forums or videos and screenshots players have taken of things they’ve done in-game… There’s a fun example of this that’s coming for this year’s Halloween event that makes me laugh every time…”

Therefore, it appears you can expect more Halloween-themed collectibles in GTA Online during the month of October this year.

Poll : Are you excited for the upcoming Halloween event in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes