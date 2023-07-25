5 hidden cars in GTA Online that players might not know about

There are many hidden secrets and Easter eggs in GTA Online that most players still don’t know about. Rockstar Games skillfully developed the title and added several fun surprises that keep the fanbase engaged for hours. Along with all hidden objects, the developer also included secret cars that only a few have discovered.

These vehicles are special variants of their base models and cannot be purchased or spotted on the street. However, they spawn in specific locations when certain conditions are met, and players can acquire them from there.

This article lists five hidden cars in GTA Online that players can try finding in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 rare cars in GTA Online that are worth finding in 2023

1) BF Space Docker

If you are into spaceships, aliens, and similar conspiracy theories, the BF Space Docker is the perfect vehicle for you to acquire in GTA Online. It is a custom version of the BF Dune Buggy covered in white and red body paint and cyan lighting.

Players can acquire the BF Space Docker by reaching Sponsorship Tier 500 in Arena War missions. However, it is a Pegasus vehicle and cannot be stored in the garages. It is also one of the fanciest cars that can grab any player’s attention in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.

2) FIB Buffalo

While the Bravado Buffalo is already one of the most stylish and iconic vehicles in GTA Online, the FIB version takes its charm to a new level. This car is a combination of real-life 2006-2010 Dodge Charger Police Package and 2005–2009 Ford Mustang. Its full black muscular body gives a dominating vibe on the street.

While you can drive the Bravado Buffalo in GTA Online, Rockstar Games does not let players keep it. As the name implies, it is a police car and spawns only during some missions, such as the LSIA Hostile Takeover VIP Work, Contact Mission Time To Get Away, and other heist prep missions.

3) BF Weevil (Love Machine livery)

The BF Weevil is a purchasable car in the multiplayer game. However, the Love Machine livery variant is a unique one that players must first unlock to acquire. The vehicle comes in a white body with floral stickers all over it. It was originally owned by English Dave, who later gifted it to the GTA Online protagonist.

To get the BF Weevil for free, you must complete the Cayo Perico Heist once and finish all three Keinemusik-related missions. After that, English Dave will call you to give you the location of his car. It usually spawns at the LSIA Parking Lot and can be kept permanently.

4) Ocelot Virtue (FriedMind Therapeutics livery)

The Ocelot Virtue is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online in 2023. It is a DLC car that can be purchased for $2,980,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website. However, players can also get it for free with the FriedMind Therapeutics livery pre-installed after completing all five Last Dose missions as a host.

The Ocelot Virtue originally belonged to Dr. Isaiah Friedlander. During the DLC storyline, it was stolen and gifted to the GTA Online protagonist by the Fooliganz. All other features of the car are the same as the purchasable one except for the FriedMind Therapeutics livery, which can only be acquired by completing the missions.

5) Rusted Tractor

The Santley Rusted Tractor is one of the rarest vehicles in GTA Online. Interestingly, it is also one of the most useless vehicles and can be acquired only for the sake of collection. Rockstar Games rewards it after you reach Sponsorship Tier 1000 in Arena War.

However, the Rusted Tractor is a Pegasus vehicle that cannot be customized or stored in garages. It is an old, rusty tractor with metal wheels and an almost naked body. Many fans want a similar drivable vehicle in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

