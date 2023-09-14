GTA Online Podium and Prize cars (September 14 to September 20)

Rockstar Games is all set to celebrate Grand Theft Auto 5’s 10th anniversary through a GTA Online weekly update, and data miners have already leaked a few details. Spider-Vice, a renowned insider from GTA Forums, disclosed that along with bonuses, discounts, and clothing items, the gaming studio would also add two new vehicles as Podium and Prize Ride rewards.

The update is expected to go live on September 14, 2023, and all the new changes will be in effect till September 20, 2023. However, you are advised to confirm the details with Rockstar Games’ official Newswire.

Rockstar Games will reportedly add the Enus Deity as the Podium Reward and Maxwell Vagrant as the Prize Ride in the latest GTA Online weekly update

Leaked information about the September 14 weekly update. (Image via GTA Forums)

According to the leaks, Rockstar Games will add the Enus Deity as the brand-new Podium Reward this week as part of the GTA 5 10th anniversary event. You can find it inside The Diamond Casino & Resort, most particularly inside the Casino premises.

To win the Podium Reward, you must take part in the Lucky Draw competition by spinning the Lucky Wheel. However, the wheel has a total of 20 rewards, with some of them repeating multiple times. You must score the vehicle reward to get the Deity.

To make the process easy, you can take the help of the GTA Online Podium Car winning trick to get the vehicle. It is a simple workaround that guarantees the Podium Reward every time, considering you do it properly. If you don’t get the car on the first try, you can return after 24 real-life hours to try your luck again.

Rockstar Games is also offering the Maxwell Vagrant as a Prize Ride reward. It costs a whopping $2.2 million, often forcing new players to use GTA Online money glitches to afford it. However, to win it for free, you must finish in the top two positions in the LS Car Meet Series races for two days in a row.

According to Spider-Vice, the gaming studio is offering the vehicle with a pre-installed Santo Capra Coins Livery.

Brief details about the Enus Deity and Maxwell Vagrant

The Enus Deity is a luxury sedan that also comes with weapons and armor plating. The car has an elegant design; however, you can terrorize unsuspecting players with its dual-mounted front-facing machine guns and Slick Proximity Mines at the back. Many fans also want this car to be a part of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6.

The Maxwell Vagrant is an off-road buggy that can traverse through tough terrains with ease. If you don’t own any off-road cars or planning to buy a new one, the Vagrant is undoubtedly the best deal this week.

Poll : Are you planning to get these cars this week? Yes No 0 votes