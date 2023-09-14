Which platforms the GTA 5's 10th anniversary event will go live on?

GTA Online players are eagerly waiting for Rockstar Games to release an update to celebrate Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary. The single-player game will complete ten years on September 17, 2023, and the gaming studio previously announced that it will celebrate the event through the multiplayer game. While the Story Mode game is available on multiple platforms, multiplayer is absent from a few of them.

This has led to confusion among some fans about which platforms the event will go live on. This article explains where you can enjoy the 10th-anniversary event benefits of GTA 5 after the official release.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Rockstar Games will release GTA 5’s 10th-anniversary event on multiple platforms, including old-gen consoles

In its most recent Newswire published on September 7, 2023, Rockstar Games stated the following:

“Next week, look out for a special event that celebrates the 10 year anniversary of Grand Theft Auto V in GTA Online…”

Therefore, it is evident that the GTA 5 10th anniversary event will go live on all platforms that still support the multiplayer game. Grand Theft Auto Online is currently available on the following platforms:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

PC

It should be noted that while you can still play Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, the American gaming studio shut down the multiplayer support for these platforms on December 16, 2021. Therefore, players are advised to upgrade their game to the latest generation to enjoy the event benefits.

Furthermore, Steam Deck users can also look forward to receiving these benefits, as the game is supported on the platform through the PC port. The update is anticipated to go live on September 14, 2023, at around 2 AM PST.

Things to expect from Grand Theft Auto 5’s 10th-anniversary update

A leaked image of the Bravado Hotring Hellfire (Image via GTA Forums/Z_E_B_R_A_3)

As previously teased by the official Newswire, Rockstar Games will release the Bravado Hotring Hellfire sports car as part of the update. The gaming studio also mentioned “new collectibles and more” in its statement.

While the price of the Hotring Hellfire is currently unknown, fans are hoping that they don’t have to resort to GTA Online money glitches to be able to afford this car.

Expand Tweet

According to some data miners, players will receive a slew of new clothing items, weapon skins, and more during the event. However, a few of them also have a chance to be delayed till the Halloween event this year.

Some fans are speculating that the anniversary event will disclose something related to Grand Theft Auto 6. However, the premature leaks have shown nothing so far. Still, fans are hopeful that Rockstar Games will surprise the community during the period.

