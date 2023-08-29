Everything leaked about GTA Online 10th anniversary event

GTA Online is rapidly approaching its 10-year anniversary. Rockstar Games released the multiplayer game on October 1, 2013, and it is about to turn 10 on October 1, 2023. While fans are already eager to celebrate the milestone event in the game, data miners have also found a few details in the current game files, increasing the overall excitement.

However, Rockstar has yet to officially release the surprise elements in the game. According to data miners, these were added on June 13, 2023, with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC and will be revealed during the anniversary celebration period.

This article briefly explains everything that has been leaked about the upcoming anniversary event so far.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Data miners found several items as souvenirs for the upcoming GTA Online 10th anniversary event

According to the leaks, Rockstar Games will celebrate both GTA Online’s 10th anniversary and the studio’s 25th anniversary in the multiplayer game. A well-known data miner named floorball (X/@fluuffball) disclosed that players will get several clothing items during the event.

A few of them are as follows:

GTA V Anniversary

The Homie

The Retired Criminal

The Groupie

STD Contractors Tee

Bugstars Tee

Go Go Space Monkey Tee

San Andreas Republic Tee

Black Los Santos Tee

Go Go Space Monkey Hoodie

Trevor Heist Mask Tee

Michael Heist Mask Tee

Franklin Heist Mask Tee

Interestingly, the GTA Online 10th anniversary event will also add a new clothing lineup titled “Rockstar Anniversary.” It will contain the six new t-shirts listed below:

Rockstar Says Relax Tee

Rockstar V Neck

Red Skull V Neck

Rockstar Silver Jubilee Tee

Rockstar Lion Crest Tee

Rockstar NY Hoodie

Some clothing items indirectly refer to current and previous protagonists of the Grand Theft Auto series. Players will be able to dress up as Franklin Clinton (The Homie), Michael De Santa (The Retired Criminal), Trevor Philips (The Groupie), and many others.

floorball also disclosed that a few weapons in GTA Online will receive custom tints that refer to the Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonists. The Ammu-Nation Store and the Agency Armory will have the following souvenirs:

Employee of the Month Finish for the Micro SMG

Uncle T Finish for the RPG

Suede Bucks Finish for the Carbine Rifle

Readers should note that the above-mentioned items were discovered in the game files. Rockstar Games may not release them during the event as they are yet to be acknowledged by the gaming studio.

Some fans are also expecting to see a trailer release for Grand Theft Auto 6. Tez2, a popular insider, previously predicted that Rockstar could release a new trailer during the 10th anniversary event of GTA Online. Given that the game files did not disclose anything related to it, fans are skeptical.

