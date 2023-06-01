How to complete GTA Online The Data Leaks VIP Contract for double rewards (June 1 - June 7, 2023)

Rockstar Games attach bonus rewards to various Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online quests every week. The current weekly update has doubled the payouts for The Data Leaks VIP Contract through June 7, 2023. Via the VIP Contracts, players get to meet popular American rapper Dr. Dre in his virtual avatar. Completing these missions is also a great way to make a lot of money.

However, there are certain prerequisites that players need to meet before they can start playing VIP contracts. While veterans might be familiar with the process, beginners may require assistance. In that regard, here is how to play GTA Online The Data Leaks VIP Contract.

Get double money and RP for completing The Data Leaks VIP Contract in GTA Online through June 7, 2023

Rockstar Games added The Data Leaks VIP Contract in GTA Online on December 15, 2021. To play these missions, you first need to purchase one of the four Celebrity Solutions Agencies available on the Dynasty 8 Executive website.

Here are the locations and costs of all the in-game Agencies:

Little Seoul Agency - $2,010,000

- $2,010,000 Vespucci Canals Agency - $2,145,000

- $2,145,000 Rockford Hills Agency - $2,415,000

- $2,415,000 Hawick Agency - $2,830,000

The layout of each facility is quite similar, and they all generate the same amount of revenue. Once purchased, register yourself as a CEO or MC President via the Interaction Menu to get access to the Agency laptop.

Now, you must complete a Security Contract in GTA Online, available on the Agency Laptop, to trigger a meeting with Franklin Clinton. This will lead to a mission named On Course. Completing this mission will unlock The Data Leaks VIP Contract missions on the Agency Laptop.

The VIP Contract missions are divided into multiple subcategories. The first is a setup mission known as Data Recovery. Completing this further unlocks all Data Leaks missions.

Here are the names of all Data Leaks VIP Contract missions:

Nightlife Leak

High Society Leak

South Central Leak

Studio Time

Don't F*ck with Dre

Each Data Leaks mission, except the last two, is divided into three parts. Two are investigation missions, followed by a finale.

Hence, the total amounts to about 12 missions in GTA Online with varying payouts. Each setup mission pays around $10,000, and the finale, Don't F*ck with Dre, rewards players with $1,000,000.

Since Rockstar Games has doubled its payout through June 7, 2023, as part of the new GTA Online weekly update, there is much money to make.

You can also choose to complete The Data Leaks VIP Contract missions solo or invite up to 3 more players. Playing solo can take around 20 minutes to complete each mission; however, that can be reduced by playing in a group.

