5 useful tips to beat GTA Online's The Data Leaks Dr. Dre missions and get all rewards

GTA Online players have several reasons to complete Dr. Dre's series of missions known as The Data Leaks. The whole process can eat over an hour of the player's time, yet the rewards are pretty good. Essentially, gamers can expect to earn over $1,000,000 and receive a Media Stick for their troubles.

The Data Leaks is also referred to as The Contract: Dr. Dre, which includes the following mission series:

Setup: Data Recovery

Nightlife Leak

High Society Leak

South Central Leak

Studio Time

Don't F*ck With Dre

Players must beat the On Course mission to unlock The Data Leaks. On a related note, they must complete one Security Contract to gain access to On Course.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five handy tips and tricks to clear Dr. Dre's "The Data Leaks" in GTA Online

1) A Tank can make the Ballas Investigation mission a breeze

Investigation: The Ballas is the second part of the South Central Leak. It's arguably one of the tougher missions from The Data Leaks since The Ballas come in large waves. Thankfully, there is no risk of dying if you're in a tank.

The TM-02 Khanjali is the best option for effortlessly clearing this mission. Just blast all the enemies targeting The Families to get through everything quickly. A three-star Wanted Level won't be an issue to deal with, either.

2) Stock up on snacks and armor before doing these missions

The Office Assistant can give you snacks (Image via Rockstar Games)

Team Lives are included in The Data Leaks. Players who keep getting Wasted won't be able to complete the missions, which in turn will prevent them from ever obtaining the rewards. That means it's in everybody's best interest to stock up on snacks and armor.

There are many ways to get these two items. For example, an Office owner can visit their assistant to get a full inventory of snacks. Likewise, a person could buy armor from Ammu-Nation.

Once a player does that, they should remember that they can access both snacks and armor via:

The Weapon Wheel The Interaction Menu

This tip is applicable to every sort of mission in GTA Online, yet one that newcomers often overlook.

3) Everything can be done in a party of up to four players

The finale is where the money lies (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some gamers aren't very skilled in GTA Online, but they still want the $1,000,000 reward (or $2,000,000 in certain event weeks). In that case, they must complete the finale, Don't F*ck With Dre. However, only the host gets that insane amount of money in GTA Online.

Associates will only get $50,000 (or $100,000 if an event week boosts it). If a player struggles to complete this task independently, they can invite their friends to help them out. Just keep in mind that the leader gets the bulk of the profits.

4) Setup missions aren't required on subsequent playthroughs

You don't have to repeat Setup: Data Recovery to get further rewards (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Online players only need to complete On Course and Setup: Data Recovery once to gain access to The Data Leaks. It is not required to redo them if the main goal is to get money. That means subsequent playthroughs of this storyline will be quicker than a player's first run through it.

Gamers can start with Nightlife Leak if their primary interest is in the financial rewards of this storyline. It's a minor tip to consider, but one that can save GTA Online players some time.

5) All main rewards are given to you after beating Don't F*ck With Dre

The Data Leaks is an interesting series of missions in GTA Online akin to a heist in the sense that everything before the finale is uneventful yet necessary. Completing Don't F*ck With Dre gives players:

$1,000,000 (can be boosted by certain event weeks)

A Media Stick

The Marathon Hoodie

If you've been wondering where the rewards are after completing the previous missions, just know that you must beat the finale to get everything. You can complete the following sections in any order:

Nightlife Leak

High Society Leak

South Central Leak

Nothing in The Data Leaks is too egregious to figure out on one's own accord. As long as the player has ammo, snacks, armor, and a good vehicle, they can easily clear this content in GTA Online.

