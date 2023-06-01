GTA Online weekly update for June 1-7, 2023, released

A brand new weekly update dropped for GTA Online a couple of moments ago, continuing the Freemode chaos and adding tons of bonuses to earn. From now until June 7, 2023, players can complete Junk Energy Skydives to earn double cash this week. Those who want to learn how to fly aircraft can take lessons from Flight School and make 2x money. Dr. Dre also gives double the payout for helping him in The Data Leaks mission.

Rockstar has also brought back some of the best flight-related adversary modes, along with a new set of showroom cars and exciting discounts on select vehicles. There’s so much to do compared to last week, and this article will highlight the best of the latest GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update event is now live (June 1 to June 7)

Added content

Drop Zone

Air Quota

Air Force Zero

G-Rating Cold and Hot

2x cash and RP

Flight School

Junk Energy Skydives

Stockpile Adversary Mode

The Data Leaks missions

Time Trials

Players can also earn double bonuses by participating in any available Freemode Events and Challenges in GTA Online throughout the week.

New set of showroom cars has arrived (June 1 to June 7)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Declasse Gang Burrito

Gallivanter Baller ST

Bravado Banshee

Nagasaki Chimera

Dundreary Virgo Classic

Luxury Autos Showroom

Pegassi Ignus

Truffade Adder

Podium Vehicle

Declasse Drift Tampa

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

BF Weevil

Available Time Trials this week

Time Trial – Fort Zancudo

Fort Zancudo HSW Time Trial – Pacific Bluffs

Pacific Bluffs RC Time Trial – Construction Site II

HSW Premium Test Ride (only for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Grotti Brioso R/A HSW

Test Track Vehicles

Karin Calico GTF

Übermacht Sentinel Classic

Dewbauchee Specter

All available time trials will give double cash and RP this week, and players should use the fastest cars in GTA Online to beat them.

List of all weekly discounts and other log-in bonuses this week (June 1 to June 7)

Log-In reward

Pink & Green Camo Livery (Avenger)

20% off

Hangar (+ Upgrades)

Buckingham Pyro

30% off

Truffade Adder

Buckingham Nimbus

Dewbauchee Specter

Volatol

Obey 10F

35% off

Grotti X80 Proto

Gun Van sale:

Widowmaker

Knuckle Duster

Flare Gun

Minigun

Precision Rifle

Carbine Rifle

Molotov

Pump Shotgun

AP Pistol

Flare Gun

GTA+ members can get additional rewards and perks this month besides the bonuses mentioned above.

