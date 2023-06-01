GTA Online weekly update for June 1-7, 2023, released

A brand new weekly update dropped for GTA Online a couple of moments ago, continuing the Freemode chaos and adding tons of bonuses to earn. From now until June 7, 2023, players can complete Junk Energy Skydives to earn double cash this week. Those who want to learn how to fly aircraft can take lessons from Flight School and make 2x money. Dr. Dre also gives double the payout for helping him in The Data Leaks mission.
Rockstar has also brought back some of the best flight-related adversary modes, along with a new set of showroom cars and exciting discounts on select vehicles. There’s so much to do compared to last week, and this article will highlight the best of the latest GTA Online weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update event is now live (June 1 to June 7)
Added content
- Drop Zone
- Air Quota
- Air Force Zero
- G-Rating Cold and Hot
2x cash and RP
- Flight School
- Junk Energy Skydives
- Stockpile Adversary Mode
- The Data Leaks missions
- Time Trials
Players can also earn double bonuses by participating in any available Freemode Events and Challenges in GTA Online throughout the week.
New set of showroom cars has arrived (June 1 to June 7)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Declasse Gang Burrito
- Gallivanter Baller ST
- Bravado Banshee
- Nagasaki Chimera
- Dundreary Virgo Classic
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Pegassi Ignus
- Truffade Adder
Podium Vehicle
- Declasse Drift Tampa
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- BF Weevil
Available Time Trials this week
- Time Trial – Fort Zancudo
- HSW Time Trial – Pacific Bluffs
- RC Time Trial – Construction Site II
HSW Premium Test Ride (only for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)
- Grotti Brioso R/A HSW
Test Track Vehicles
- Karin Calico GTF
- Übermacht Sentinel Classic
- Dewbauchee Specter
All available time trials will give double cash and RP this week, and players should use the fastest cars in GTA Online to beat them.
List of all weekly discounts and other log-in bonuses this week (June 1 to June 7)
Log-In reward
- Pink & Green Camo Livery (Avenger)
20% off
- Hangar (+ Upgrades)
- Buckingham Pyro
30% off
- Truffade Adder
- Buckingham Nimbus
- Dewbauchee Specter
- Volatol
- Obey 10F
35% off
- Grotti X80 Proto
Gun Van sale:
- Widowmaker
- Knuckle Duster
- Flare Gun
- Minigun
- Precision Rifle
- Carbine Rifle
- Molotov
- Pump Shotgun
- AP Pistol
- Flare Gun
GTA+ members can get additional rewards and perks this month besides the bonuses mentioned above.
