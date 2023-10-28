5 best ways to make money in GTA Online for newbies, ranked

GTA Online can be a little intimidating as well as challenging for newbies who have just started. Wielding powerful weapons and driving expensive cars is something all the new players dream about when they log into the online multiplayer. But, making good money is not easy in the game as it most often requires big initial investments that newcomers cannot make.

However, it doesn't mean that Rockstar Games does not have any provisions for such situations. After all, every veteran was once a beginner. There are a couple of ways to grind for cash in the game.

This article lists some of the best ways newbies can make enough money to start big businesses in GTA Online.

Top five best ways beginners can make money in GTA Online

5) Looting the stores across Los Santos

Los Santos has opportunities for both the veterans as well as newbies. Players who have just started playing GTA Online can earn some money by robbing the various stores present in the city.

While this will not make them a millionaire, it is still a great start without having to do something too dangerous. This method works quite well in the game's campaign mode as well. Solo players can use this method to their advantage but need a good getaway vehicle to escape the cops.

Looting stores is easy and fun and does not require too much time or skills. Although a helicopter is preferred for a getaway vehicle, any decent motorcycle or car in GTA Online will also work.

4) Compete in the Time Trials

GTA Online races are a good way to make money for both newbies as well as veteran players. Specifically, the Time Trial missions are the most profitable, making them quite popular in online multiplayer.

Time Trials are a set of racing missions that players can access in the free roam mode. Completing the challenge can earn a good amount of money in a relatively short amount of time. All they need to do is reach the checkpoint before the clock's timer hits zero.

Completing these missions comes with a reward of $100,000 to $200,000 per race, making it one of the most lucrative money-making methods in GTA Online. If players have decent driving skills, this will allow them to keep racing regardless of the difficulty of the missions.

3) Payphone hits by Franklin Clinton

Franklin returns to the online multiplayer to help newbies earn some money. Gamers can complete a set of payphone hit missions to earn a good amount of cash in the game. These are relatively straightforward missions, making them one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online.

All players need to do is go to the right location to start the tasks. Franklin provides a list of names that need to be eliminated. He also gives specific instructions to complete these hits, and following them will earn players bonus cash. This is a great way to earn money in the game and interact with an OG character from the campaign.

Gamers can earn $15,000 for each mission, and this can stack up to $85,000 if they are completed in under 15 minutes.

2) Play the double/triple bonus missions

Rockstar Games provides great opportunities for players with each GTA Online weekly update to earn bonus cash and RP. This is also the perfect time to obtain cool skins and vehicles to further enhance the gaming experience.

The weekly update provides such a bonus on various missions or tasks. This can include competing in specific races or using a special weapon to kill enemies. Most often, these are fun missions gamers generally participate in without the developers asking them.

With the weekly update bonus, these tasks become even more fun, providing newbies with an opportunity to raise their levels and earn a good amount of cash to start their businesses in GTA Online.

1) Complete the daily objective and maintain the streak

The best and easiest way to make money in GTA Online is by completing the daily objectives provided by Rockstar. This ensures that beginners don't get overwhelmed by the large number of activities and can get a steady flow of cash.

The daily objectives can vary from day to day but are never too difficult. Completing the tasks earns the players $30,000 cash and 5,000 RP, and maintaining the streak for a week will give a bonus reward of $150,000 cash and 20,000 RP.

This is a great way for beginners as well as veterans to keep earning money in Grand Theft Auto Online without having to face too many dangers in Los Santos.

These are some of the best ways for beginners to earn good cash in the online multiplayer. Fans are hoping to hear about similar ways from Rockstar in the upcoming GTA 6 announcement.

