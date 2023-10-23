5 best handling cars in GTA Online (October 2033)

GTA Online has a plethora of vehicles that serve a variety of purposes. While some are made to go fast, others have excellent maneuverability on rough terrains. Most players prefer to drive a car that is quick and yet doesn't lose control. This is quite important to keep in mind to avoid unnecessary crashes while cruising around Los Santos.

Now, it can be tricky to identify the best car from the vast options available in the game that goes fast without over-steering. That's why this article has ranked the top five best-handling cars in GTA Online to help out players who wish for some stability while driving.

Ranking the top five cars with the best handling in GTA Online

5) Ocelot Virtue

Based on the real-life Lotus Evija, Ocelot Virtue is a fantastic vehicle that not only goes fast but handles equally well. Boasting a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h), players can obtain this vehicle after completing the First and Last Dose missions from the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

In case these missions are not completed, they can purchase Ocelot Virtue for $42,980,000 in Grand Theft Auto Online. This car also has a lap time of 0:59.293, making it incredibly quick while also providing good handling on highways and busy roads.

Players can also equip the Imani tech upgrades which make the Ocelot Virtue more durable and safer to take out on a ride in Los Santos. Although these upgrades cost a bit, players can always use the money glitches in GTA Online to avail of these parts.

4) Karin Hotring Everon

While sports cars are mostly made to go as fast as possible, Karin Hotring Everon offers great stability and handling along with speed. This makes it an ideal choice for most of the races in GTA Online.

Rockstar Games introduced this vehicle to the online multiplayer in 2023 with the Los Santos Drug Wars Update. This car can reach a top speed of 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h) without losing any control.

Karin Hotring Everon is based on the real-life 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR and can be purchased for $1,790,00 from the Southern S.A. Super Autos store.

3) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

It is no surprise that an off-road vehicle has made it to the list of the best handling cars in GTA Online. Maibatsu MonstroCiti was introduced to the game in 2023 with the Mercenaries Update and is one of the vehicles available for both the Imani Tech and HSW performance modifications.

It boasts a decent top speed of 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h) but handles better than any previous cars on the list. Players can purchase Maibatsu MonstroCiti from the Southern S.A. Super Autos store for $1,4485,000.

Based on the real-life 1997-99 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution (V55W), MonstroCiti offers great handling on and off-road, allowing the players to drive smoothly in any condition. With the GTA 6 announcement date just around the corner, fans are excited to see if this vehicle makes it to the next game.

2) Penaud La Coureus

Inspired by the real-life 2022 Renault R5 Turbo 3E, Penaud La Coureuse is the second-best car on the list. It was featured in the Mercenaries update in 2023, alongside some other great vehicles.

Penaud La Coureuse can reach a top speed of 114.50 mph (184.27 km/h) without sacrificing handling and braking power. It can be purchased for $1,990,000 from the Legendary Motorsport store in GTA Online.

This vehicle can also equip both the Imani Tech and the HSW Performance modifications that further enhance its handling, base top speed, and durability, making it a great choice for races and getaway vehicles.

1) Bravado Hotring Hellfire

Bravado Hotring Hellfire is one 'hell' of a vehicle that not only goes fast but doesn't take away control from the players. The aero-brakes on the top of the car become the added benefit which further improves the handling significantly. Inspired by the real-life Dodge Challenger SRT TA2, this vehicle costs $1,810,000 and can be obtained from the Southern S.A. Super Autos in the game.

Introduced with the Mercenaries update in 2023, Bravado Hotring Hellfire can reach a top speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h). This makes it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online that players can get their hands on.

Even though Rockstar Games does not provide any special modifications for this vehicle, the base model is already good enough to race other players or escape unpleasant situations. Bravado Hotring Hellfire's great handling is incomparable, giving it the top spot on the list.

