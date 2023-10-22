Rockstar Games gives huge discounts on select GTA Online vehicles through October 26, 2023

Rockstar Games continues the GTA Online Halloween 2023 celebrations with the latest update via massive discounts on some of the best in-game vehicle lineups. From now until October 26, 2023, you can dive into the world of Los Santos and save millions of your hard-earned in-game money by getting rides such as the Lampadati, Grotti, Obey, and the MTL.

One popular aircraft from Buckingham is also available at a discounted price in the latest GTA Online Halloween 2023 update. This article lists the vehicles that are currently being sold at a discount in the game.

This is the best time to acquire new GTA Online vehicles (October 23 to 26)

Rockstar Games is currently offering vehicle collectors a golden opportunity to grab a new set of wheels in the latest GTA Online Halloween 2023 update. One can easily avail up to 40% discount on this week’s selection. Here is a complete list of automobiles on sale until 2 am PT, October 26, 2023, including one aircraft:

Lampadati Cinquemila (30% off) – $1,218,000

$1,218,000 Lampadati Furore GT (40% off) – $268,800

$268,800 Lampadati Michelli GT (40% off) – $735,000

$735,000 Obey 8F Drafter (40% off) – $430,800

$430,800 Grotti Bestia GTS (40% off) – $366,000

$366,000 Buckingham Weaponized Conada (20% off) – $2,708,000

$2,708,000 MTL Brickade 6X6 (30% off) – $1,015,000

Which is the best vehicle to buy in the game at a discounted price this week?

Since Acid Lab can be obtained for free after completing First Dose missions even after the latest Halloween 2023 update, the most logical option is the Lampadati Cinquemila, one of the best-discounted vehicles this week. It is a four-seater executive sedan that was added to the game in 2021 as part of The Contract update.

The visual appearance of this civilian vehicle is inspired by the real-life 2013 Maserati Quattroporte VI (M156). It also bears some resemblance to the 2020 Jaguar F-Type (X152) and the 2021 to 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W213).

One of the fastest cars on sale this week, the sedan can reach a staggering top speed of 121.00 mph (194.73 km/h) thanks to its powerful V-shaped engine. Players can use it for getaway purposes while doing missions or completing heists.

With the GTA 6 announcement date seemingly rumored to be near, now is a great time to pick the Lampadati Cinquemila at the 30% discounted price this week.

