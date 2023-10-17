GTA Online Phantom Car: How to find the unique vehicle after the Halloween 2023 update

GTA Online Phantom Car is one of the many Halloween-themed events introduced by Rockstar to celebrate the spooky season. It is a random event originally added in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners update, and it has since become a fan favorite, returning every year. The vehicle in this special event appears to be in flames, and one could wonder what it is and how to find it in the open world of Los Santos.

That being said, this article shares everything players must know about the Phantom Car in the GTA Online Halloween 2023 event.

Everything about GTA Online Phantom Car and how it works after the Halloween 2023 update

Rockstar Games made the Phantom Car a special variant of the Declasse Tornado Custom, a 2-seater lowrider in GTA Online based on the real-life 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air. This unique version of the vehicle comes with the following visual characteristics:

Garnet Red color paint job

Graphite roof

OG Hunnet wheels

Whitewall tires

EAB 211 license plate

Custom flame effects and sounds

A unique detuned horn

Players will also find an invisible NPC driving the car, making it look like it's operating on its own.

Here’s how to trigger the event and spawn the vehicle after the GTA Online Halloween 2023 update:

A minimum of two players should be available in any free-roam session At least 16 minutes should have passed after joining the online session Players should either be on foot or in a normal vehicle

When all of the above-mentioned conditions are met, a Phantom Car will appear and try to kill players. One should note that the Phantom Car event will not be triggered if they are in special cars, weaponized vehicles, planes, or boats.

If players are inside a vehicle, the Phantom Car will not attack but remain passive and follow them. As soon as they leave the car, the spooky automobile becomes aggressive, with its hood on fire and headlights turning red. It’s as entertaining as the GTA Online Ghosts Exposed hunt.

Not only the Phantom Car will try to ram players, but its fire is equally dangerous and lethal. The special vehicle is almost indestructible; however, the community has found some ways to defeat it. It has been noted that the explosive weapons have a significant effect on this unique Halloween-themed ride.

The event will only end under the following three conditions:

If players defeat the Phantom Car

If the Phantom Car kills players

If the Phantom Car gets stuck for too long or players enter properties like LS Customs

The whole Phantom Car random event is inspired by the movie Christine and the possessed vehicle of the same name.

While the GTA 6 trailer leak gives a glimpse of the next title, it’s the best time to celebrate Halloween in Los Santos by participating in the spooky event.