GTA 6 trailer release date reportedly leaked, disclosing Rockstar's plans

GTA fans are going above and beyond to get a sneak peek of Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar Games. Recently, a screenshot from the popular social media site 4chan has gone viral that contains the release date of the upcoming game’s trailer and a few details from it. While the text-based image extensively elaborated on Rockstar Games’ plans to reveal the game, the American gaming studio has yet to confirm it.

The player base has also discarded the leaks, saying they have no solid evidence.

Details about the leaked GTA 6 trailer and its release date

On October 16, 2023, a user named PainKiller (X/@PainkillerH20) shared the image on X (formerly Twitter). However, the original post was from an anonymous user on 4chan, who posted the details on October 15, 2023.

According to the leaked details, Rockstar Games will announce GTA 6 on October 26, 2023. The anonymous user claimed that the trailer was approximately one and a half minutes long and that they watched it twice.

They further added that it had a Latin funk song that included bongos and bass. The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer video depicts two cars drag racing, wild animals such as alligators and iguanas, horse racing, nightclubs, beach parties, sky diving, police chases, and much more.

The user also claimed that Lucia and Jason, the two rumored protagonists in GTA 6, had the following conversation in the trailer:

Lucia:

“This city has a way of reaching into your guts and stealing your soul that hard way, ya know?”

Jason:

“Yeah, but who needs one of those anyway?”

The post also depicted the new logo of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. The 4chan user stated that it had a purple and pink gradient in it. However, no release date for the game was disclosed in the trailer.

While the details look intriguing, the player base does not seem to be impressed, as the information did not come from Rockstar Games. Recently, many users have tried to generate hype among fans with fake information about GTA 6's release. Because of this, the community is choosing to remain skeptical this time, discarding any information that does not come from Rockstar Games.

