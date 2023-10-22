All 10 ghost map locations in GTA Online Halloween 2023 update (Exact coordinates)

Thanks to the new ongoing Halloween 2023 event, ghosts are looming on the streets of GTA Online. Players can prove their existence by taking a picture of them and sending it to Omega to earn money every day in the game. However, the map is huge, and the ghosts appear only in 10 areas at specific in-game timings. This makes it very necessary for players to know where and when to look for them.

That being said, this article shares all ten ghost map locations GTA Online players should look for, along with the time during which these apparitions tend to appear in the Halloween 2023 event.

List of all 10 GTA Online ghosts map locations and time (Halloween 2023 event)

GTA Online Ghosts Exposed is one of the latest things added as part of the Halloween 2023 event. It allows gamers to earn $20,000 for photographing each ghost they can find in the game. If they successfully manage to find the first nine, taking a picture of the tenth one will reward players with $50,000 extra cash.

As mentioned earlier in the article, there are ten different locations where these spirits appear in the GTA Online Halloween 2023 event. The following list provides players with brief descriptions of each one of these places and mentions the times when the ghosts appear at these locations.

The first ghost can be found on the 2nd floor of a barn located in the Grapeseed area, just north of McKenzie Field. (8 pm to 9 pm) The second ghost can be found in a trailer abandoned on Algonquin Boulevard, Sandy Shores. (9 pm to 10 pm) The third ghost can be seen inside a wrecked bus in the desert area, east of Maude’s Trailer, located in Grapeseed. (10 pm to 11 pm) The fourth one is visible at the El Gordo Lighthouse Island, east of Mount Gordo. (11 pm to 12 am) The fifth ghost appears in a burnt-down house on Joshua Road near the Stoner Cement Works. (1 am to 2 am) The next one can be found either on the rooftop of the Hill Valley Church or standing on Little Al’s grave, Great Chaparral (2 am to 3 am) The seventh ghost appears at the northeastern house located in Paleto Bay. (3 am to 4 am) The eighth ghost can be seen at the Two Hoots Falls located in Tongva Hills. (4 am to 5 am) The ninth ghost can be found either on top of the Raton Canyon Bridge tunnel entrance or on the middle rail bridge. (5 am to 6 am) The last and final one only appears near Trevor’s Trailer located in Sandy Shores once players find all of the above ghosts. (10 am to 1 am)

This spooky event has made the Grand Theft Auto 5 a must-play game for the entire month.

With GTA 6 announcement date rumors surfacing online, now seems like the best time for players to hunt ghosts in the Los Santos Halloween celebrations event.