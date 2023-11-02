Rockstar gives huge bonuses to all GTA Online players in the post-Halloween update (November 2, 2023)

Rockstar Games has just released a post-Halloween GTA Online weekly update, giving huge bonuses to all players in various ways. From now until November 8, 2023, one can legit earn up to 3x money and RP by participating in a couple of in-game jobs and activities, including the popular Agency contracts, Short Trips missions, and Hunting Pack (Remix) Adversary Mode.

Gamers can also unlock numerous free rewards by just playing the aforementioned game modes anytime this week. Those who don’t own an Agency can also avail 40% discount on it, along with other exciting things for the next seven days.

Rockstar Games just made the latest GTA Online update the best one with new bonuses and rewards

The latest GTA Online weekly update is a blessing for all Agency owners as they can now take advantage of the boosted payout and hustle faster in Los Santos. The same goes for adversary modes lovers who can participate in one of the best game modes this week and earn extra cash, thanks to Rockstar Games.

Here’s every bonus players are entitled to throughout the week:

1) Hunting Pack (Remix) – 3x Cash and RP

Hunting Pack (Remix) adversary mode was added to the game in 2018 as part of the After Hours update. This 4-8-player game mode involves two teams – Defenders and Attackers. Apart from that, one person will be selected as the Runner who controls the hunted vehicle. While Attackers are tasked to stop the truck, defenders must prevent them from doing so.

Here are all of the Hunting Pack (Remix) games eligible for triple money and RP for the next seven days:

Hunting Pack (Remix) I

Hunting Pack (Remix) II

Hunting Pack (Remix) III

Hunting Pack (Remix) IV

Hunting Pack (Remix) V

Hunting Pack (Remix) VI

Hunting Pack (Remix) VII

2) Short Trips – 2x Cash and RP

Rockstar Games added Short Trips as a series of missions in 2021 as part of The Contract update. This 2-player job involves two fan-favorite GTA 5 characters – Franklin and Lamar. Here’s a list of Short Trip missions available in 2023:

Short Trip – Seed Capital

Short Trip – Fire It Up

Short Trip – OG Kush

3) Security Contracts – 2x Cash and RP

Security Contracts missions also debuted with The Contract update; however unlike Short Trips, these are Free Mode jobs that can be conducted in any session type by VIPs, CEOs, and MC Club presidents.

Here are the available types of Contracts after the GTA Online Halloween update:

Asset Protection

Liquidize Asset

Gang Termination

Rescue Operation

Recover Valuables

Vehicle Recovery

While the GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage didn’t reveal anything about returning game modes, players can enjoy the bonuses mentioned above in the current game while waiting for the official announcement.