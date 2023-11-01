List of all GTA 4 characters that appear in GTA 5

The characters in each GTA Universe share a similar timeline, and Rockstar Games frequently brings known faces from previous games to the new ones. Grand Theft Auto 5 is also no exception, as it has many returning characters from its previous title. However, many new fans are unaware of their history as they joined the franchise only after GTA 5’s release.

While Rockstar does not explicitly tell that someone is a returning character, veteran fans immediately recognize them. This article lists all characters from Grand Theft Auto 4 that reappeared in the current title.

All Grand Theft Auto 4 characters who returned in GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 has over 50 characters that play their roles in the story. While Rockstar Games introduced several new characters in the title, the following are the returning ones from GTA 4:

Johnny Klebitz

Ashley Butler

Terry and Clay

Karen Daniels (Michelle)

Agent ULP

Rocco Pelosi

Packie McReary

Poppy Mitchell

Marnie Allen

Willie

Kerry McIntosh

Al Di Napoli

Bruce Kibbutz

Tony Prince

Lazlow Jones

They appear at various moments throughout the story. Some were also added as part of random events and only appear if you trigger the associated event.

Some of the important characters and their roles in the Grand Theft Auto 5’s storyline are as follows:

Johnny Klebitz and Ashley Butler

Jhonny and Ashley appear during the mission, Mr. Phillips. Johnny was the protagonist of The Lost and Dammed DLC, and Ashley was his girlfriend. While Trevor brutally killed the former, the latter died in a different incident later.

Karen Daniels (Michelle)

Despite not being an antagonist, Karen is still one of the most despised characters in the Grand Theft Auto series. While fans initially loved her in GTA 4, she betrayed Niko and became a villain for all. She appears in the Three's Company mission in Grand Theft Auto 5.

Agent ULP

Agent ULP appears in two important missions in Grand Theft Auto 5: Monkey Business and The Wrap Up. He is an IAA agent who is historically known to manipulate the protagonists. ULP also appears in GTA Online.

Packie McReary

Packie McReary’s return was one of the most delightful moments for Grand Theft Auto 5 players. He was a fan-favorite character in Grand Theft Auto 4 and acted as an ally of Grand Theft Auto 5’s protagonists. You can use Packie in both story mode and online heists.

Lazlow Jones

Lazlow is an OG who finally debuted in Grand Theft Auto 5. Till Grand Theft Auto 4, he acted as a host on in-game radio stations. The character is still active in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Although the GTA 6 leaked gameplay clips did not show any familiar characters, many fans hope to see some after the game’s final release.

