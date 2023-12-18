GTA Online Christmas Update 2023: Everything leaked so far

GTA Online Christmas Update 2023 is the next major seasonal update that is expected to go live on December 21, 2023, for players around the globe. It will bring a lot of new seasonal-themed content to the game this Holiday season, including new random events, clothing items, and much more. Luckily, the community and dataminers have dug up the files of The Chop Shop DLC to find out about the upcoming drip-feed content that will be added with the Christmas update 2023.

That being said, let’s take a look at everything leaked about the upcoming GTA Online Christmas Update 2023.

GTA Online Christmas Update 2023: Leaks hint at new random events

First and foremost, the GTA Online Christmas Update 2023 will bring back snow in Los Santos, keeping the seasonal tradition alive. As can be seen above, leaker PLTytus confirmed the return of the Gooch event, which will now reward players with the brand new Gooch Outfit.

Another leaker, floorball, shared a couple of interesting upcoming things that fans can expect from the ongoing GTA Online Chop Shop update. According to them, The Happy Holidays Hauler will be one of the new random events this month that will drop presents around the map, including:

Ammo

Cash

Snacks

The eCola Festive Sweater

The Sprunk Festive Sweater

As per their research, two players will be required in a lobby for the Hauler to spawn. Below is the first look at the holiday-themed eCola and Sprunk unlocks:

Next, floorball shared a brand new Yeti Hunt Collectible event, which will require players to find five Yeti clues hidden in a particular area, and then go there at night time where the mythical creature will try to attack them. If gamers manage to kill the creature, they will unlock the Yeti Outfit as part of the Christmas Update 2023.

Not only that but a new festive Adversary Mode has also been leaked online by the same leaker. According to floorball, this new game mode will require elves to protect Santa from Krampus. The name of the adversary mode is currently unknown, but it is expected to be revealed when Rockstar officially releases the Christmas Update 2023.

The best part of the leaks surfacing on social media so far is the upcoming Snowball Launcher coming as part of the GTA Online Chop Shop DLC drip-feed content during the Christmas Update 2023. Certain holiday props have also been leaked for the Rockstar Creator this month.

It seems that Rockstar is giving out a lot of content during the Christmas Update 2023 while fans wait for Grand Theft Auto 6.

