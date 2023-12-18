GTA
  All GTA Online vehicles leaked for Salvage Yard Robberies (Chop Shop DLC)

All GTA Online vehicles leaked for Salvage Yard Robberies (Chop Shop DLC)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Dec 18, 2023 03:52 GMT
All GTA Online vehicles leaked for Salvage Yard Robberies Chop Shop DLC
A brief report on all of the GTA Online vehicles leaked for Salvage Yard Robberies in Chop Shop DLC (Image via Rockstar Games, PLTytus/X)

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robberies is part of the brand new content that fans get to experience with the latest Chop Shop DLC, which was released on December 12, 2023. While only three vehicles are available for the robbery in a week, it seems fans now know what rides to expect in the future. Reliable leaker PLTytus shared the entire possible list of cars and vehicles on X on December 17, 2023, that fans can expect to see in Salvage Yard Robberies.

They shared 100 different GTA Online vehicles that are likely to be a part of the Salvage Yard Robberies soon.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robberies: A brief list of all possible vehicles as per the report

As can be seen in the above-mentioned X post, PLTytus reported a plethora of vehicles that are likely to be included in the Salvage Yard Robberies as part of the GTA Online Chop Shop update.

Here’s every possible car that may be made available in the Salvage Yard Robberies:

  1. Astron
  2. Autarch
  3. Baller8
  4. Karin Boor
  5. Brigham
  6. Broadway
  7. Btype2
  8. Buffalo4
  9. Buffalo5
  10. Carcara2
  11. Casco
  12. Cavalcade3
  13. Champion
  14. Cheetah2
  15. Cinquemila
  16. Clique
  17. Comet4
  18. Comet7
  19. Coquette3
  20. Coquette4
  21. Corsita
  22. Cypher
  23. Deity
  24. Dominator7
  25. Dominator8
  26. Dominator9
  27. Ellie
  28. Entity3
  29. Willard Eudora
  30. Euros
  31. Everon
  32. Everon2
  33. Feltzer3
  34. FR36
  35. Furia
  36. Gauntlet4
  37. Greenwood
  38. Growler
  39. GT500
  40. Hellion
  41. Hermes
  42. Hustler
  43. Ignus
  44. Infernus2
  45. Issi8
  46. Italigto
  47. Italitrsx
  48. Jester3
  49. Jester4
  50. Jubilee
  51. Jugular
  52. Kamacho
  53. Kanjo
  54. Kanjosj
  55. Komoda
  56. Lm87
  57. Mamba
  58. Neo
  59. Neon
  60. Omnis
  61. Omnisegt
  62. Panthere
  63. Paragon
  64. Patriot3
  65. Penumbra2
  66. Previon
  67. Ruston
  68. S80
  69. Schlagen
  70. Seminole2
  71. Sentinel3
  72. SM722
  73. Stafford
  74. Stingergt
  75. Stingertt
  76. Sugoi
  77. Swinger
  78. Tailgater2
  79. Tenf
  80. Thrax
  81. Tigon
  82. Torero
  83. Torero2
  84. Toros
  85. Tropos
  86. Turismo2
  87. Turismo3
  88. Tyrant
  89. Vagner
  90. Vigero2
  91. Ocelot Virtue
  92. Viseris
  93. VSTR
  94. BF Weevil
  95. Yosemite2
  96. Zentorno
  97. Zorruso
  98. ZR350
  99. Ztype
  100. Roosevelt2

Apart from them, PLTytus also shared all possible Tow Truck vehicles that fans can expect in the Chop Dhop DLC, all of them with three customization variants:

  • Ubermacht Zion
  • Declasse Voodoo
  • Declasse Vigero
  • Declasse Tornado
  • Benefactor Schafter
  • Karin Rusty Rebel
  • Albany Primo
  • Maibatsu Penumbra
  • Weeny Issi
  • Karin Futo
  • Schyster Fusilade
  • Fathom FQ 2
  • Ocelot F620
  • Albany Emperor
  • Imponte Beater Dukes
  • Dinka Blista
  • Bravado Banshee
  • Gallivanter Baller
  • Declasse Asea
  • Maxwell Asbo

There are also other drip-feed content waiting to arrive this month as part of the GTA Online Chop Shop DLC, including the Gooch Outfit.

It seems that Rockstar is adding a decent amount of content for players to enjoy while they wait for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
