All GTA Online vehicles leaked for Salvage Yard Robberies (Chop Shop DLC)

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robberies is part of the brand new content that fans get to experience with the latest Chop Shop DLC, which was released on December 12, 2023. While only three vehicles are available for the robbery in a week, it seems fans now know what rides to expect in the future. Reliable leaker PLTytus shared the entire possible list of cars and vehicles on X on December 17, 2023, that fans can expect to see in Salvage Yard Robberies.
They shared 100 different GTA Online vehicles that are likely to be a part of the Salvage Yard Robberies soon.
GTA Online Salvage Yard Robberies: A brief list of all possible vehicles as per the report
As can be seen in the above-mentioned X post, PLTytus reported a plethora of vehicles that are likely to be included in the Salvage Yard Robberies as part of the GTA Online Chop Shop update.
Here’s every possible car that may be made available in the Salvage Yard Robberies:
- Astron
- Autarch
- Baller8
- Karin Boor
- Brigham
- Broadway
- Btype2
- Buffalo4
- Buffalo5
- Carcara2
- Casco
- Cavalcade3
- Champion
- Cheetah2
- Cinquemila
- Clique
- Comet4
- Comet7
- Coquette3
- Coquette4
- Corsita
- Cypher
- Deity
- Dominator7
- Dominator8
- Dominator9
- Ellie
- Entity3
- Willard Eudora
- Euros
- Everon
- Everon2
- Feltzer3
- FR36
- Furia
- Gauntlet4
- Greenwood
- Growler
- GT500
- Hellion
- Hermes
- Hustler
- Ignus
- Infernus2
- Issi8
- Italigto
- Italitrsx
- Jester3
- Jester4
- Jubilee
- Jugular
- Kamacho
- Kanjo
- Kanjosj
- Komoda
- Lm87
- Mamba
- Neo
- Neon
- Omnis
- Omnisegt
- Panthere
- Paragon
- Patriot3
- Penumbra2
- Previon
- Ruston
- S80
- Schlagen
- Seminole2
- Sentinel3
- SM722
- Stafford
- Stingergt
- Stingertt
- Sugoi
- Swinger
- Tailgater2
- Tenf
- Thrax
- Tigon
- Torero
- Torero2
- Toros
- Tropos
- Turismo2
- Turismo3
- Tyrant
- Vagner
- Vigero2
- Ocelot Virtue
- Viseris
- VSTR
- BF Weevil
- Yosemite2
- Zentorno
- Zorruso
- ZR350
- Ztype
- Roosevelt2
Apart from them, PLTytus also shared all possible Tow Truck vehicles that fans can expect in the Chop Dhop DLC, all of them with three customization variants:
- Ubermacht Zion
- Declasse Voodoo
- Declasse Vigero
- Declasse Tornado
- Benefactor Schafter
- Karin Rusty Rebel
- Albany Primo
- Maibatsu Penumbra
- Weeny Issi
- Karin Futo
- Schyster Fusilade
- Fathom FQ 2
- Ocelot F620
- Albany Emperor
- Imponte Beater Dukes
- Dinka Blista
- Bravado Banshee
- Gallivanter Baller
- Declasse Asea
- Maxwell Asbo
There are also other drip-feed content waiting to arrive this month as part of the GTA Online Chop Shop DLC, including the Gooch Outfit.
It seems that Rockstar is adding a decent amount of content for players to enjoy while they wait for Grand Theft Auto 6.
For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.