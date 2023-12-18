All GTA Online vehicles leaked for Salvage Yard Robberies (Chop Shop DLC)

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robberies is part of the brand new content that fans get to experience with the latest Chop Shop DLC, which was released on December 12, 2023. While only three vehicles are available for the robbery in a week, it seems fans now know what rides to expect in the future. Reliable leaker PLTytus shared the entire possible list of cars and vehicles on X on December 17, 2023, that fans can expect to see in Salvage Yard Robberies.

They shared 100 different GTA Online vehicles that are likely to be a part of the Salvage Yard Robberies soon.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robberies: A brief list of all possible vehicles as per the report

Expand Tweet

As can be seen in the above-mentioned X post, PLTytus reported a plethora of vehicles that are likely to be included in the Salvage Yard Robberies as part of the GTA Online Chop Shop update.

Here’s every possible car that may be made available in the Salvage Yard Robberies:

Astron Autarch Baller8 Karin Boor Brigham Broadway Btype2 Buffalo4 Buffalo5 Carcara2 Casco Cavalcade3 Champion Cheetah2 Cinquemila Clique Comet4 Comet7 Coquette3 Coquette4 Corsita Cypher Deity Dominator7 Dominator8 Dominator9 Ellie Entity3 Willard Eudora Euros Everon Everon2 Feltzer3 FR36 Furia Gauntlet4 Greenwood Growler GT500 Hellion Hermes Hustler Ignus Infernus2 Issi8 Italigto Italitrsx Jester3 Jester4 Jubilee Jugular Kamacho Kanjo Kanjosj Komoda Lm87 Mamba Neo Neon Omnis Omnisegt Panthere Paragon Patriot3 Penumbra2 Previon Ruston S80 Schlagen Seminole2 Sentinel3 SM722 Stafford Stingergt Stingertt Sugoi Swinger Tailgater2 Tenf Thrax Tigon Torero Torero2 Toros Tropos Turismo2 Turismo3 Tyrant Vagner Vigero2 Ocelot Virtue Viseris VSTR BF Weevil Yosemite2 Zentorno Zorruso ZR350 Ztype Roosevelt2

Expand Tweet

Apart from them, PLTytus also shared all possible Tow Truck vehicles that fans can expect in the Chop Dhop DLC, all of them with three customization variants:

Ubermacht Zion

Declasse Voodoo

Declasse Vigero

Declasse Tornado

Benefactor Schafter

Karin Rusty Rebel

Albany Primo

Maibatsu Penumbra

Weeny Issi

Karin Futo

Schyster Fusilade

Fathom FQ 2

Ocelot F620

Albany Emperor

Imponte Beater Dukes

Dinka Blista

Bravado Banshee

Gallivanter Baller

Declasse Asea

Maxwell Asbo

There are also other drip-feed content waiting to arrive this month as part of the GTA Online Chop Shop DLC, including the Gooch Outfit.

It seems that Rockstar is adding a decent amount of content for players to enjoy while they wait for Grand Theft Auto 6.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.