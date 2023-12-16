GTA Online Gooch Outfit leaked ahead of its official release as part of the Chop Shop DLC

GTA Online's The Gooch event made its debut in 2022, but players didn't get a chance to collect the titular entity's outfit, leaving them disappointed. However, it seems that Rockstar Games is going to make fans happy this year. According to reliable leaker PLTytus on X, the outfit will be on offer in the upcoming Gooch event as part of this game's Chop Shop DLC.

The cosmetic is one of the many drip-feed content pieces coming to the game this winter.

GTA Online Gooch will return once again in the Chop Shop DLC

A screenshot of PLTytus report (Image via X)

As can be seen in the X post above, PLTytus made a post on December 16, 2023, with a picture of the Gooch Outfit that players are expected to be able to unlock in the GTA Online Chop Shop update later this month.

Gooch is a creature based on the fictional character Grinch. Its outfit is seemingly inspired by the character featured in 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas movie.

The leak by PLTytus also suggested the return of the Gooch event as part of the Chop Shop DLC this year. This random event was released in 2022 as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC and gathered a lot of attention for its silly yet rewarding content during the Holidays.

In the rumored upcoming random event, the Gooch will spawn nearby players, sprint towards them, knock them to the ground, and steal their cash and snacks from their inventory. This means gamers have to eliminate the creature within 2 minutes to get their stuff back as well as earn special rewards.

The leaker PLTytus previously revealed another random event named Happy Holidays Hauler, which is also expected to be added as part of the GTA Online Chop Shop DLC. The Snowball Launcher is another drip-feed item, posts of which are currently surfacing online. It is expected to debut this month.

A screenshot of floorball' report showcasing the upcoming Snowball Launcher weapon (Image via floorball on X)

Rockstar Games hasn’t shared the GTA Online Snow Update release date yet. However, players can expect it to come out on December 21, 2023.

The Gooch Outfit, along with other drip-feed content, will allow fans to enjoy the current game while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

