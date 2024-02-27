Is GTA Online Volatus worth buying in 2024?

The Volatus is one of the best-looking GTA Online helicopters. Since players need to own at least one aerial vehicle in the game for competing missions or saving time, picking a good one can become a hassle. Some of the helicopters in the online multiplayer are flying fortresses with massive guns and plentiful armor, while others only focus on style.

Since The Buckingham Volatus falls in the latter category, it is natural for players to be confused when purchasing it. This flying vehicle has been a part of GTA Online since 2016, when Rockstar Games rolled out the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony DLC. It is fast and looks great, but folks want to know if it's worth purchasing.

This article will dive deeper into the topic and check out everything that Volatus has to offer.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Should you purchase the Buckingham Volatus in GTA Online?

As mentioned before, the Buckingham Volatus is a good-looking vehicle in the game. However, it is difficult to say if it is the best helicopter in GTA Online. This is mainly because it has no weapons or armor to protect the pilot. However, the Volatus has a good speed.

It can fly as fast as 161.25 mph (259.51 km/h), making it the second-fastest helicopter in the game (only losing to Sparrow). This is an amazing speed that allows it to outrun danger. You will traverse violent parts of the city in the blink of an eye before anyone can target you.

On top of that, it is very stylish and oozes luxury. After all, it is a CEO vehicle that is made to be used by the rich. Its design is based on the real-life Airbus Helicopters H160. It has a relatively long nose and is more slender than other helicopters in the game.

The Buckingham Volatus can be purchased for $2,295,000 and stored in your hangar. This is a lot to spend on a vehicle in the game, but it is still lower than other helicopters like the Swift Deluxe and Akula.

However, helicopters like Akula are quite advanced and pack a lot of firepower to easily annihilate enemies. On the other hand, the only strength of the Volatus is its speed. If you are unable to outrun an enemy, you won't have any other countermeasures to neutralize their missiles or bullets.

In conclusion, the Buckingham Volatus is only worth purchasing in the game if it's either on sale during a GTA Online weekly update or if you have a lot of spare cash that you'd like to spend on a luxury helicopter. Otherwise, we recommend looking for more practical options.

