5 best helicopters in GTA Online (post-Agents of Sabotage update)

Figuring out what the best helicopters in GTA Online are is the most common question that fans should know a clear answer to. The best one in the category should be easy to fly, durable, and carry quite a few explosives. However, it may become a bit difficult to choose the right one when there is a vast number of options available.

To help players get the best value out of their hard-earned money, this article ranks the five best helicopters in GTA Online that players should purchase after the Agents of Sabotage update. The list mainly focuses on speed, durability, and overall stats.

Note: The article is based on the writer's own personal opinion and analysis

Ranking the 5 best helicopters in GTA Online

5) Best helicopters in GTA Online #5: Buckingham Volatus

Only a few fastest helicopters in GTA Online can defeat Buckingham Volatus in terms of speed and style. Players who have invested in a business and wish to travel like a CEO should look into this chopper.

It can travel at a top speed of 161.25 mph (259.51 km/h), making it one of the fastest vehicles in the game. However, players looking to take Buckingham Volatus to battle should consider other alternatives since it's not an attack helicopter and isn't armored.

Someone who wishes to travel in style will need to spend $2,295,000 at the Elitás Travel store in the game to purchase Buckingham Volatus.

4) Best helicopters in GTA Online #4: Sparrow

A picture of the Sparrow in Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games/Reddit)

Players who have completed the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online are familiar with Sparrow. To get this chopper, players must first purchase the submarine required for the heist. Once done, the chopper can be used for the heist and leisure flying in Los Santos.

This helicopter can reach a top speed of 168.75 mph (271.58 km/h) and is available at the Warstock Cache & Carry store for $1,815,000. Although this helicopter is quite quick, it has no protection against missiles and rockets.

So, if players wish to go into the heart of Los Santos in Sparrow, they must be wary of the enemy players trying to take them out. It can also be spotted in GTA San Andreas and Vice City.

3) Best helicopters in GTA Online #3: Savage

Players looking for a helicopter with decent speed and a large amount of ammunition should invest in Savage. This gunship will not disappoint with its ability to spread destruction and chaos in its wake while hovering in mid-air.

Although Savage has a hefty price tag of $2,593,500, it is worth every penny. Rockstar Games added this helicopter to the game as part of the 2015 Heists DLC. Since then, it has been a popular choice among the community. It can be purchased from the Warstock Cache & Carry store.

Savage can reach a top speed of 144.50 mph (232.55 km/h) and requires two Homing Missiles to destroy, making one of the most durable vehicles in GTA Online that can also bombard enemies without problems.

2) Best helicopters in GTA Online #2: Akula

A picture of Akula in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games, Professor_PEEN69/Reddit)

Akula is a flying fortress with a price tag of $4,500,000, making it one of the most expensive vehicles in GTA Online. It is the perfect aerial vehicle for players who wish to travel without worrying about attacks, mainly because taking down this behemoth takes the Homing Missiles.

Akula also comes with a stealth mode, so the map invisibility provides extra security and ease of travel. Surprisingly, this helicopter can also travel at a top speed of 157.25 mph (253.07 km/h) despite being armored to the core.

It was added to the game alongside others in the 2017 Doomsday Heist update and has been modeled after the real-life Boeing–Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche and Kamov Ka-50 "Black Shark."

1) Best helicopters in GTA Online #1: Nagasaki Buzzard

Being a CEO in GTA Online has its perks, but being able to spawn the Nagasaki Buzzard is the most convenient of them. It is one of the best helicopters in the game that provides decent speed and attack power.

But this is not what makes Buzzard so good. As most players know, it takes some time to spawn these aerial vehicles in the game. Fortunately, Buzzard takes the least time, making it available for any tricky condition the players might be in.

The Nagasaki Buzzard can reach a top speed of 145.00 mph (233.35 km/h) with a price tag of $1,700,000. This tag makes it a bang-for-a-buck vehicle that provides both speed and safety.

While picking up an aircraft always depends on players' preferences, all of the aforementioned helicopters are the best ones worth checking out.

