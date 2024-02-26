How to start GTA Online at Level 1 in 2024?

GTA Online has been out for quite some time now, a little over a decade to be exact, but there are still several new players who are joining the game in 2024. While this is quite amazing, beginners often run into several issues when starting the game now. This is mainly because Rockstar Games has added so much stuff over the years that it can be overwhelming for someone new.

This is one of the biggest reasons most new players feel lost after installing GTA Online. But, this should not be the case for anybody, and this article will help you out. It will guide you on what to do and how to do things as a beginner in the game and earn some good money.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the views of the writer.

Important tips for beginners when starting GTA Online

As mentioned before, Rockstar Games has added tons of new content to the game that actually helps new players. As a beginner, you need to remember that money is the most important thing in the game, and it can be a little tricky to earn it in good amounts.

Once you select your character, make sure to max out their stamina as much as you can. This is quite important and will help you out in the long run. The goal is to earn enough money to purchase the Kosatka submarine.

1) The initial steps

So, once you make your character and watch all the cutscenes, it is time to start working. First, you need to obtain the Duke O' Death. It is a free armored vehicle in GTA Online that you can purchase for zero cash from the Warstock Cache and Carry story through your phone.

Now, you need to complete at least one Junk Energy Time Trial. Here, you will need to ride an electric cycle through several checkpoints and will earn $50,000 as a reward for completing it. This will give you a much-needed headstart.

2) Complete the First Dose missions

When you open the map, click on the R icon that says Los Santos Drug Wars. This will introduce you to Dax, who will be quite helpful later on as well. There are several missions in the First Dose of Los Santos Drug Wars. Completing them will take some time since you're at a low level at the moment.

However, each mission offers you some good cash alongside $50,000 as a first-time bonus. This is what you should focus on. After completing all the First Dose missions, you will have anywhere around $500,000 cash in your bank account. This will also unlock the Acid Lab which will earn you some good cash in the game.

3) Complete normal Time Trails/HSW Time Trials

The next step is to make some more money by completing the time trials. Players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will need to explore a bit until they spot and steal the Übermacht Sentinel XS from the streets. Once you get this car, put a tracker on it and also get the full insurance coverage. Afterward, go to the HSW time trial and beat Hao's time.

Doing so will allow you to apply the first HSW upgrade on your car for free. You can get this upgrade through LS Car Meet. Now, as for others, you should focus on the normal Time Trials as they will earn you a lot of money in a relatively short amount of time.

4) Raid the Stash Houses

When you open the map in the game, you will see a purple house icon. This is a Stash House that you can raid. However, be careful because there is a chance that you might die since your health is low at the initial levels.

But, once you successfully kill everybody and open the safe, you will get a reward of around $30-40k. This is a good cash because the mission only takes a couple of minutes to complete.

5) Start completing the Last Dose Missions

After you have collected a decent chunk of money, it is time to start completing the Last Dose Missions. They will give you a first-time bonus of $100,000, making them worth completing. It is also worth noting that certain missions in GTA Online can be a little difficult for new players, so don't forget to purchase some snacks from the stores before heading out.

6) Visit the Diamond Casino and complete time trials and Junk energy races each day

The Diamond Casino and Resort is the best place to try out your luck in getting a free vehicle. You will need to spin the Luck Wheel and try to get the GTA Online Podium Vehicle for free. You will be able to spin the wheel each day, so it is recommended to visit here often.

On top of that, you will also need to do the time trials and Junk energy races each day to keep stacking the cash. This is quite important if you want to purchase the submarine as soon as possible in GTA Online.

7) Complete all the Treasure Hunt missions

When playing GTA Online, you will get an email that a Treasure Hunt has started. There are three items that you will need to find. This mission can take some time because you will need to visit different locations spread across the map. We recommend taking a chopper.

Also, while completing these missions, you will receive a message from Maude telling you to complete some bounty hunts, These are another good way to make money in GTA Online. Once you obtain all the items, you must complete some mini-tasks that will unlock a big cash reward.

8) Continue the grind

Now, by following the above-mentioned tips, you should have over $2.4 million cash, which is enough for the next step, which is to purchase the submarine. However, you will first need to go to the green H icon on the map and get a call from Inguel Madrazo. Follow his instructions and then go to the Warstock Cache and Carry store to purchase Kosatka.

Once you obtain this submarine, It is time to complete the Cayo Perico Heist. It is one of the best missions in the game and is the only heist you can complete solo. It earns you a fat stack of cash for some work but is completely worth it. Once you have enough cash in your account, purchase the Nightclub and slowly start investing in other businesses in GTA Online as well.

