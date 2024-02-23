5 best ways to make money in GTA Online this week (February 23-28)

Money is the most important thing in GTA Online. It allows you to purchase new businesses, good vehicles, and other fun stuff in the game. However, earning cash can sometimes be a hassle, especially for beginners who have limited resources and means to generate revenue. However, the title's weekly updates offer new ways to make moolah each week, and we recommend utilizing them to the fullest.

As usual, veteran players jump into various missions, like the Cayo Perico Heist, to replenish their supply of money. However, newbies need to be careful and check out what the game offers before diving in.

This article lists the five best ways you can make money in the online multiplayer mode till February 28, 2024.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Time Trial, Casio Work, and other great ways to make money in GTA Online this week

1) Casino Story Missions

The Diamond Casino and Resort is not just a place where you can gamble or try your luck at the Lucky Wheel; you can also play the GTA Online Casino Story Missions from here to earn a decent amount of cash. However, there are some prerequisites for you to meet before doing so.

Once you purchase a Penthouse in GTA Online, Agatha Baker, the manager of the Casino, will give you a call and start offering you a mission. Afterward, you can call her to get one of the six missions that are part of the set.

Now is a great time to complete these missions because the game is offering 2x cash and RP on them.

2) Diamond Adversary Series

Among the various jobs and tasks that you can complete in the game, the GTA Online Diamond Adversary Series is currently the most profitable since Rockstar Games is offering 3x cash and RP on it. There are a total of eight tasks/missions/modes in the series that you can access from the pause menu.

To start any one of them, all you need to do so is follow these instructions:

Go to the Pause Menu .

. Go to the Online tab.

tab. Click on Jobs .

. Select Play Jobs .

. Click on Rockstar Created .

. Head over to the Adversary Mode category.

There are a variety of things that you can do between the eight available missions under the Diamond Adversary Series. This means it doesn't get boring, and you can also make quite a lot of money while having fun in the game.

3) Casino Work Missions

Unlike the Casino Story Missions, the Work Missions are a set of events that you can start as Freemode events in the game. With the ongoing GTA Online weekly update offering 2x cash and RP upon completing these missions, they are a great way to stack cash.

There are 12 missions that you can request from Agatha Baker by calling her. However, you will need to first register as a VIP or a CEO. You can also be an MC President to get these tasks from the Casino's manager.

To make things even better, these missions don't require you to be in a team, making them a great way for solo players to make money in GTA Online.

4) Time Trials

Time Trials have always been a great way to make money in GTA Online, and this week is no different. You can start Motorcycle Premium Races or the HSW Time Trails (only for players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S) alongside the regular ones to make money in the game. These are Freemode events that hardly take any time to complete and offer some of the best rewards.

Dedicated grinders can generate millions just by completing Time Trial missions in the game in just a few hours. This is a great way for both veterans and beginners to earn cash in the online multiplayer mode. All you need is a decent vehicle and enough driving skills to complete them.

5) Salavage Yard Robberies

While you will first need to purchase this property to start the Robbery missions for Yusuf Amir, it is a worthy investment. With a new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles, it is the perfect time to make some money and invest it in other places.

This week, you can steal the Bravade Buffalo EVX, Declasse Mamba, and Weeny Issi Rally to stack up some good cash in the game. The missions that will give you these cars are also not too bad and are relatively interesting. This means you will not get bored while completing the scout missions or the main robbery.

Check out our other GTA articles:

Weekly Event details || Update 1.68 patch notes || Casino Bonuses || Diamond Adversary Bonuses || New upcoming heist || GTA Online Penthouse || Latest Podium Vehicle || New Salvage Yard Vehicles ||

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Which platform do you play GTA Online on? Console PC 0 votes