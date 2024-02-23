List of GTA Online Casino Story and Work Missions giving 2x cash and RP (February 23-28, 2024)

GTA Online’s The Diamond Casino & Resort is back in the limelight as Rockstar Games is offering amazing bonuses through it. From now until February 28, 2024, players can earn 2x cash and RP by helping Agatha in Casino Story Missions and Casino Work. This means more than a dozen Casino jobs are available for double bonuses, making them the best way to earn money in Los Santos this week.

Let’s quickly learn about the GTA Online Casino Story Missions and Casino Work available in 2024.

GTA Online Casino Story Missions: A brief list of jobs available via Agatha Baker for 2x bonuses this week (February 23 to 28)

The latest GTA Online weekly update offers players another chance to hustle and earn more money. They can do so by helping Agatha Baker in the Casino Story Missions from now until February 28, 2024. Even solo players can complete these jobs this week and earn double money rewards for the next six days.

Here’s a complete list of Casino Story Missions available in 2024:

Loose Cheng

House Keeping

Strong Arm Tactics

Play to Win

Bad Beat

Cashing Out

To play these missions, one must own a Master Penthouse, a purchasable property available on the in-game website for Diamond Casino & Resort. It should cost around $1,500,000 - $6,500,000, depending on the customization and upgrades purchased with it.

GTA Online Casino Work Missions: A brief list of jobs available in Freemode for 2x bonuses this week (February 23 to 28)

GTA Online Casino Work missions were also added with The Diamond Casino & Resort update. However, unlike the Casino Story Missions, they can be triggered in Freemode as a CEO/VIP of an Organisation or an MC President.

While there were 13 different Casino Work missions available initially, one of them, the Department of Defense, was removed as it interfered with the Music Locker entrance.

Here’s a complete list of Freemode jobs available by calling Ms. Baker and selecting the Request Work option:

Bargaining Chips

Best Laid Plans

Fake News

High Rollin'

Judgment Call

Lost in Transit

One Armed Bandits

Recovery Time

Safe Bet

Severance

Undisclosed Cargo

When the Chips are Down

Apart from these, three secret Casino Work missions can only be started once certain conditions are met in the game:

Damage Control

Tour de Force

Under the Influence

Up to 4x bonuses can be claimed by GTA+ subscribers on Casino Work and Story Missions for the next six days. Players should note that there is a cooldown of three minutes after completing one Casino Work mission.

