GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid heist: Everything known about it so far

The first teaser for the much anticipated Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid heist finally arrived with today's GTA Online weekly update. It came as a phone call from Vincent Effenburger, who you might remember from the Diamond Casino story missions. The phone call gets triggered after spending a few minutes in Freemode, where Vincent talks about a proposal but doesn't divulge any details.

While the heist is expected to be released in the coming weeks, quite a bit about it has already been disclosed, thanks to data miners searching The Chop Shop DLC's files for drip-feed content. So, let's take a look at everything known so far about GTA Online's upcoming Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid.

Here's everything known about the unreleased GTA Online Clunkin' Bell Raid heist so far

Data miner @Lucas7yoshi_RS has uploaded much content related to the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid heist on their X account. It seems that Vincent will provide players intel on a cocaine operation being based out of the Cluckin Bell Factory in Paleto Bay.

The character was fired as head of security from the Diamond Casino at the end of the Diamond Casino story missions and has now joined the LSPD. Striking the said cocaine operation looks to be the objective of this currently unreleased heist.

Like all other heists present in the multiplayer, this one also seems to feature some setup missions and a finale, which will reportedly be called the following:

Slush Funds

Breaking and Entering

Concealed Weapons

Hit and Run

Disorganized Crime

Scene of the Crime (Finale)

Popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, TGG, also suggested that there could be three tiers of weapon, gear, and vehicle loadouts in the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid:

Marabunta Grande

The Professionals

Military

These are likely to be sourced during one of the aforementioned setup missions.

The kind of approach that you take during the setup missions might affect some conditions in the finale. For instance, code in the game files suggests that players can either discretely sabotage Cluckin' Bell delivery trucks or destroy them.

That said, the latter would put the cartel, running the cocaine operation from the factory, on high alert, possibly increasing the level of challenge in the heist finale.

Notably, according to data miner @Floorball__, the Police Gauntlet Interceptor could get unlocked after completing Slush Fund. It also seems to have a Trade Price that will allegedly become accessible upon completing this heist as a leader.

While the Police Interceptor is expected to arrive with the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid, Rockstar released the Declasse Impaler SZ from The Chop Shop DLC's drip-feed today, February 22, 2024.

The GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid heist might be released in the coming weeks; however, that remains to be seen. As of this writing, the only thing related to this heist released officially is Vincent's teaser phone call, which was added with today's GTA Online weekly update.

