5 reasons to own Übermacht Rebla GTS in GTA Online

The Übermacht Rebla GTS debuted in GTA Online on December 12, 2019. It was released under the Diamond Casino Heist update and, oddly enough, is this week's Podium Vehicle as well. This means that all players have an opportunity to win it for free until February 28, 2024. Although the chances are low, the Rebla GTS is worth trying one's luck.

Nevertheless, those who fail to win it this week can consider purchasing it for full price, at a little over one million dollars in the game. Here are five reasons for those interested in learning more about owning an Übermacht Rebla GTS in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Good customizability and four other reasons to own an Übermacht Rebla GTS in GTA Online

1) One of the fastest SUVs

The Übermacht Rebla GTS is one of the fastest SUVs in GTA Online. According to expert Grand Theft Auto vehicle YouTuber Broughy1322's performance tests, it can achieve an incredible top speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h) after full upgradation.

The only two SUVs to best it in this regard are the Pegassi Toros and the Lampadati Novak. Rebla GTS' acceleration also receives a boost after installing performance upgrades that help it attain a high speed quickly. Hence, players can consider investing in it or trying to get it as the GTA Online Podium Vehicle this week.

2) Impressive design

One of the first things players notice about a vehicle is its design, and that of the Übermacht Rebla GTS is sure to turn heads in Los Santos. Some might be familiar with the standard Rebla that appeared in 2008's Grand Theft Auto 4, but this variant is far superior visually.

Rebla GTS' impressive design boasts modernity and luxury. The SUV's front end has grilles and sleek headlights, each featuring two hexagonal lamps. It also includes a glass roof that adds to its impressive design, with a ridge running across the doors on either side.

3) Good customizability

Customization can help modify and enhance a vehicle's looks to a great degree. Notably, GTA Online players can customize the Übermacht Rebla GTS under 24 categories that include options like liveries, vortex generators, grilles, exhausts, fenders, spoilers, skirts, roof, and hood, in addition to the standard engine, armor, and brake upgrades.

That said, completely customizing the Rebla GTS is a little expensive, costing around $388,500. If players win this SUV as the Podium Vehicle this week, they can save quite a bit of cash and possibly invest it in the Declasse Impaler SZ that debuted with today's weekly update.

4) Seemingly based on the Fourth Generation BMW X5

As most players know, Rockstar Games usually don't include real-life brands in their titles. Instead, the studio likes creating fictional iterations of them and their products. Übermacht seems to be Grand Theft Auto's iteration of BMW, as many of its rides resemble those from the popular real-life automobile brand.

The Rebla GTS is no different and looks to be inspired heavily by the Fourth Generation BMW X5. The in-game car shares many visual similarities with the latter. Hence, those who like collecting BMW-inspired cars in GTA Online should consider adding this SUV.

5) Rather affordable price

Rebla GTS' page on the Legendary Motorsport website (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

Those interested in the Übermacht Rebla GTS can buy it from the Legendary Motorsport website for $1,175,000. Albeit expensive for beginners, long-term players shouldn't face any problems affording this vehicle. Given the cosmetic and performance attributes, it is worth the expenditure.

In fact, the investment can be recouped rather easily by completing the Agency's VIP Contract or the GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery jobs, three out of five of which are made available with every GTA Online weekly update.

Check out more GTA Online content from Sportskeeda:

Weekly Event details II Latest Podium Vehicle II Update 1.68 patch notes II 10 things for solo players II Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid II Removed vehicles

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you ever won a Podium Vehicle in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes