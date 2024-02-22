GTA Online The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid heist will be released soon: Report

The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid is possibly the most anticipated feature from GTA Online's The Chop Shop update drip-feed. Data miners discovered it in the December 2023 DLC files, but it has yet to be officially released in the title. However, known Rockstar Games insider Ben (X/@videotechuk_) reports that it could be released in the coming weeks.

The heist is expected to be teased after the February 22, 2024, weekly update via a phone call from the character Vincent Effenburger. For those unaware, Vincent debuted in the Diamond Casino Story missions and will allegedly play a major role in the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid.

GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid heist could be released soon per Rockstar insider

According to @videotechuk_, Rockstar sent an email clarifying that Vincent's phone call would only be regarding a future opportunity. This is most likely in response to the confusion created after prominent community members shared details of the February 22, 2024 GTA Online weekly update.

The most notable of the mentioned details was Vincent's phone call. Since data miners have reported his involvement in the currently unreleased Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid, many fans got the false impression that the much-awaited heist could be released with today's (February 22) update.

Nevertheless, readers should note that the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid is only expected to be teased with the February 22, 2024, weekly update, but could be released soon, possibly in the coming weeks.

Popular Rockstar insider and data miner Tez2 also commented on the situation, suggesting the same.

That said, players do have something new to look forward to in today's update, which is the Declasse Impaler SZ. The studio confirmed the arrival of this vehicle in their Newswire post from last week.

Rockstar Games also released a new patch for Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online on February 20, 2024.

The GTA 5 update 1.68 patch notes mentioned some fixes, confirmed the addition of Voice Chat Moderation testing capacity, and the removal of Rockstar Editor from PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. Luckily, Trophies linked to the removed feature can still be unlocked now via Director Mode.

