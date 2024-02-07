5 money hacks every GTA Online player should know about in 2024

Money is essential in the world of GTA Online. To acquire the best in-game items, players must have a lot of cash, for which they can engage in various jobs, such as missions, heists, and businesses. However, not all jobs pay well. Thus, it is important for one to spend their time and effort in the right areas.

In this article, we look at five money hacks every Grand Theft Auto Online player should know about in 2024. That said, it should be noted that some of these require a prior investment, which can be expensive.

GTA Online money hacks: Fooligan Jobs, VIP Contract, and more that players should know about in 2024

1) Salvage Yard Robberies

GTA Online Salvage Yard is the latest business introduced in the game. It debuted with the release of The Chop Shop update in December 2023 and has already become a fan favorite. This is because it features Robbery missions that, much like heists, involve some setup missions and a thrilling finale.

While the Robberies don't pay millions, players are rewarded a few hundred thousand dollars in-game. To acquire the Salvage Yard business, however, players will have to spend over $1.5 million. This may seem like a hefty amount to some, especially GTA Online beginners, but the investment is worth it.

2) Fooligan Jobs

Fooligan Jobs are Freemode missions that become accessible after completing The First Dose DLC's first story mission - Welcome to the Troupe. To start one, players must call Dax from their in-game smartphone and select the Request Work option. He will then call back shortly and assign one out of the five Fooligan Jobs.

They are all fairly easy to complete and pay $50,000. Since this doesn't require any prior investments, even newcomers can start grinding them. But it should be noted that Fooligan Jobs can only be repeated after a cooldown period of one in-game day, that is, 48 real-life minutes.

3) The VIP Contract

The VIP Contract is part of the Celebrity Solutions Agency establishment, which is among the best businesses in GTA Online. To unlock this job, players will have to buy an Agency and complete one Security Contract, which pays between $31,000 and $70,000, based on the difficulty level.

However, the VIP Contract, which features some story missions, pays $1,000,000 and is repeatable, albeit after a cooldown period. Additionally, some VIP Contract missions are only mandatory on the first playthrough, which means that it can be completed much quicker on replays.

4) Junk Energy Time Trials

Junk Energy Time Trials are daily challenges that require GTA Online players to make their way through checkpoints to the finish line and beat the par time. This challenge is conducted on a Junk Energy Coil Inductor bicycle and pays between $51,000 and $54,000 upon successful completion.

The bike also features a KERS Boost, utilizing which can help easily beat the par time. Although players can purchase the Coil Inductor or its Junk Energy variant from Pedal and Metal Cycles, owning it is not mandatory for participating in Junk Energy Time Trials.

5) Tow Truck Service

GTA Online Tow Truck Service missions are a part of the Salvage Yard business. To unlock them, players must purchase the Tow Truck upgrade while or after buying the business from Maze Bank Foreclosures. They can be started from inside the Trow Truck and require towing a vehicle marked on the map back to the Salvage Yard.

The Tow Truck Services payout ranges between $40,000 and $60,000 and is only rewarded after the towed vehicle has been salvaged. This takes around 96 minutes but can be reduced to 48 minutes by installing the Staff Upgrade. Additionally, those on a tight budget can get the Beater Tow Truck, which functions exactly the same but just looks different.

