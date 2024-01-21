How much money can GTA Online Salvage Yard generate?

GTA Online's last major update, The Chop Shop, added a new type of property to the game — the Salvage Yard. This business allows players to access the all-new Vehicle Robbery missions for Yusuf Amir while offering a new way to make passive income in the game. The Vehicle Robbery missions themselves offer a few hundred thousand GTA dollars depending on the mission and the car being sold.

Meanwhile, passive income is generated by doing Tow Truck missions, which are only accessible after buying a Tow Truck for the business. The Salvage Yard may not be the most profitable business in the game, but the missions are quite fun.

With that in mind, here's a complete breakdown of how much money Grand Theft Auto Online players can make from the Salvage Yard, including both mission earnings and passive income.

How much income can GTA Online players make from the Salvage Yard?

GTA Online players can earn 2x passive income bonuses from the Tow Truck Service at the Salvage Yard this week (January 18-24, 2024). This means that during this period, every car delivered with the Tow Truck will bring $60,000 to $80,000 per car, while the daily cash generated in the Safe will be $48,000 with the Staff upgrade.

The Vehicle Robbery mission payouts for this week are as follows. This can be earned by selling the acquired vehicles:

Vysser Neo (The Gangbanger Robbery) — $395,000 (Salvage value $316,000)

(The Gangbanger Robbery) — $395,000 (Salvage value $316,000) Karin Everon (The Duggan Robbery) — $335,000 (Salvage value $268,000)

(The Duggan Robbery) — $335,000 (Salvage value $268,000) Weeny Issi Rally (The Podium Robbery) — $240,000 (Salvage value $192,000)

Players should note that the missions and vehicles available to steal will change with every weekly update in GTA Online. As such, the profits will also vary depending on the week. As mentioned, there's also a 2x bonus this week, making the Salvage Yard much more profitable right now.

Popular Grand Theft Auto insider Tez2 has explained how the passive income from the Salvage Yard in GTA Online's Chop Shop DLC is based around a hidden points system. Every towed vehicle adds 25 points, while each in-game day subtracts five points. To maximize the passive earnings, players need to tow four vehicles in a day, as 100 is the maximum point limit.

This means that with the Staff upgrade (which costs $625,000), players can earn up to $480,600 after 16 hours of gameplay in real-time. This isn't meant to be the main source of income, obviously, but by completing the myriad tasks of a Vehicle Robbery while doing the Tow Truck Service, Grand Theft Auto Online players can make the Salvage Yard a profitable venture.

