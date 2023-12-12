How to play Tow Truck Service mission in GTA Online Chop Shop update

Rockstar Games dropped the GTA Online Chop Shop update earlier today (December 12), and one of its most notable additions is the Salvage Yard business. While the main source of income in this business is robberies, you can also make a decent amount of cash via the Tow Truck Service missions. This involves towing vehicles from the game's map and bringing them back to the Salvage Yard

It must be noted that the Tow Truck upgrade is required for these missions. This can be purchased from Maze Bank Foreclosures while buying the Salvage Yard.

That said, here's how to play the Tow Truck Service mission in the GTA Online Chop Shop update.

GTA Online guide: How to play Tow Truck Service missions in Chop Shop update

Buy the Tow Truck upgrade (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

As already stated, you need the Salvage Yard Tow Truck upgrade to make money with the Tow Truck Service missions in the GTA Online Chop Shop update. It is pretty expensive, but you can select the Tow Truck Beater if you are a little low on cash and don't care about the truck's looks.

Once you have purchased a Salvage Yard with this upgrade and gone through the introductory cutscene, you can head to the Tow Truck inside the property and sit inside it to start a Tow Truck Service mission.

Click on Launch Tow Truck Service to start the mission (Image via YouTube/TGG)

You will be tasked with getting a vehicle marked on the game's map. Upon reaching its location, move your truck's rear end close to it and lower the hook to start towing it. Now, you must drive back with the vehicle to your GTA Online Salvage Yard.

The time taken to complete a Tow Truck Service mission depends on the vehicle's spawn location and your business' location. Getting a Salvage Yard close to the center of the map might be a good choice.

Deliver the vehicle to your Salvage Yard to complete a Tow Truck Service mission (Image via YouTube/TGG)

The Tow Truck Service mission ends once you deliver the vehicle. The payout will be delivered after your staff is done salvaging its parts. You can also buy the Staff upgrade from Maze Bank Foreclosures to salvage vehicle parts faster than usual.

Tow Truck Service completion notification (Image via YouTube/TGG)

In a nutshell, this is a pretty simple way of earning a decent amount in the game. However, you must complete Salvage Yard Robberies to make the most of this new GTA Online update business.

Rockstar Games has also added new vehicles, clothing items, Drift Races, and more with the Chop Shop update, which is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

