GTA Online weekly update for January 18-24, 2024, released

The third GTA Online weekly update of 2024 is out now, making Los Santos an interesting place once again with new money bonuses and vehicular discounts. After adding the Albany Cavalcade XL last time, this week is all about earning double the passive income from the Salvage Yard business. From now until January 24, 2024, the Collection Time Adversary Mode is also giving 2x bonuses for everyone daring enough to participate in it.

Moreover, Rockstar Games has shuffled the featured rides of the week, placing a new stock of vehicles at car showrooms as well as new automobiles on sale. A fresh Weekly Challenge has also been added, along with other things, with the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update is active for the third week (January 18 to 24, 2024)

Next week:

Drag Races

2x Cash and RP:

Salvage Yard Daily Income (via Tow Truck mission)

Collection Time Adversary Mode

The latest set of double bonuses allows gamers to hustle in Los Santos without relying on any working GTA Online money glitches.

New GTA Online vehicles are now available at car showrooms (January 18 to 24, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Declasse Premier

Maibatsu Sanchez

Benefactor Schafter

Übermacht Zion

Albany Washington

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Karin Asterope GZ

Declasse Vigero ZX

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Western Powersurge

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Vapid Peyote Gasser

HSW Premium Test Ride Vehicle (Current-gen consoles: PS5 and Xbox Series X/S):

Grotti Brioso R/A HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Grotti Stinger

Enus Stafford

Progen Tyrus

Time Trial for the week:

Muscle Premium Race – Muscle In

– Muscle In Regular Time Trial – Observatory

– Observatory HSW Time Trial – Sandy Shores

Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:

Weeny Issi Rally (The Podium Robbery)

Karin Everon (The Duggan Robbery)

Vysser Neo (The Gangbanger Robbery)

Players can try using the free GTA Online trick to get the podium vehicle of the week.

List of new weekly discounts available for the next couple of days (January 18 to 24, 2023)

40% off (Gun Van):

Battle Axe

Widowmaker (Plus members only)

30% off:

Grotti Stinger

Enus Stafford

Progen Tyrus

Weekly Challenge:

Complete a Vehicle Robbery

While waiting for the next title in the series, Grand Theft Auto 6, players can check out the fastest cars in GTA Online and hustle every day earning weekly bonuses.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game? Yes Not at all 1 votes