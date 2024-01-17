How to win Podium car every time in GTA 5 Online after Chop Shop update

The Podium car is undoubtedly one of the most lucrative rewards in GTA 5 Online, obtainable through the Lucky Wheel. It is a limited-time reward that changes every week. As the name implies, you can win a free vehicle by spinning the Lucky Wheel. While it is one of the most demanding rewards, winning is equally difficult. Especially because the Lucky Wheel has a total of 20 rewards.

However, a YouTuber named BullSheepParty (YouTube/@BullSheepParty) recently shared a video demonstrating how you can win the Podium car every time you spin the Lucky Wheel in GTA 5 Online. The details are explained below.

Easy trick to win the GTA 5 Online Podium car every time after the Chop Shop update

The Chop Shop DLC brought many new changes in GTA 5 Online, and the Lucky Wheel meta also changed a little from the previous update. While most steps remain the same, YouTuber BullSheepParty mentioned that the timing has changed slightly.

However, before you go into that, you must make sure that The Casino has a “fresh wheel” on display. To identify it, check if it has the clothing reward icon on top (under the arrow) and the Podium car reward two slots to the left. If not, try joining a new session. The YouTuber recommends doing this trick on an Invite Only session so that you always get a fresh wheel.

The trick can be done on both GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced and Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced Versions. However, according to the YouTuber, PC players must use a controller to execute the steps properly. Once everything is set up, go to the Lucky Wheel and initiate the spinning process. You must also use your real-life smartphone or any gadget with a stopwatch to time the execution accurately.

Once your character does all the prerequisite animations and stands still holding the wheel, start the timer and wait until it hits three seconds. In the meantime, push the controller's left stick to the left (9 o’clock position) and slowly drag it down to 6 o’clock. As soon as the clock hits the three-second mark, release the joystick.

The Lucky Wheel includes some of the most valuable rewards in the game. Rockstar Games also provides some of the fastest cars in GTA Online through the Lucky Wheel. Once the car slot stops under the arrow, immediately select a garage to store the vehicle to complete the process.

If the wheel does not stop at the vehicle reward, you can try again after 24 real-life hours, or force stop the game (before it autosaves) and do the process again.

New players can also use the Lucky Wheel to level up quickly and make money in GTA 5 Online. While other rewards can be repeatedly won every day, the Podium car is obtainable only once per week.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you going to try this method in GTA 5 Online? Yes No 0 votes