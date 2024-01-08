5 GTA Online solo glitches that still work in 2024

GTA 5 Online's sandbox mechanism allows the game to unlock new possibilities and features. But, at times, it also suffers from glitches. Although Rockstar Games fixes most of them from time to time, there are still many of them that work in 2024.

Glitches are unethical ways of gaining an advantage over others in the game. Although the studio does not intend it, many players still use them regularly.

This article lists five solo glitches in GTA Online that are working in January 2024, as demonstrated by a YouTuber named TJRH (YouTube/@TJRH).

5 working solo glitches in GTA 5 Online in 2024

1) No Ragdoll Glitch

The No Ragdoll Glitch is as simple as it sounds. Normally, if you stand on top of a moving vehicle, the game’s physics pushes you down. However, this glitch in GTA 5 Online disables the physics and lets you stand on top of any moving vehicle indefinitely.

The process is also simple and requires the Acid Lab. You have to enter the vehicle and exit to activate the glitch. After that, stand on any moving NPC vehicles. It is literally the most harmless glitch in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, as you can move around without taking any fall damage caused by the inertia.

2) Invisible Wall

The location of the invisible wall on the Grand Theft Auto 5 Online map (Image via YouTube/@TJRH)

The GTA 5 Online map has an invisible wall that can be found inside a garage shown in the location in the above image. Although you can freely move through the wall, bullets and NPCs cannot pass through it, making it a great trolling spot for players.

You can identify the location, get a wanted level, and hide in plain sight without taking any damage. The invisible wall absorbs all bullets and explosions coming from the other side. You can use this glitch to fight a five-star wanted level in GTA Online.

3) Freeze Time

A demo of the Freeze Time glitch shown by the YouTuber (Image via YouTube/@TJRH)

As the name implies, the Freeze Time glitch in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online can stop the in-game time at a certain period. The YouTuber achieved this glitch by using the Director Mode gameplay in GTA 5 Story Mode.

However, as seen in the video, you cannot choose the exact time to be frozen. When you load into the multiplayer version from Story Mode, the game automatically loads you into a server with a random period. If you trigger this glitch properly, your in-game clock should stop when you load in.

4) Launch Glitch

The location to trigger the Launch Glitch on the GTA 5 Online map (Image via YouTube/@TJRH)

The Launch Glitch requires you to have the Nagasaki Shotaro motorcycle in GTA 5 Online to trigger the effect. Go to the exact location, as shown in the image above. It is outside the Lifeinvader building, where you will find a parking barrier gate.

Hitting the post of the gate with the Nagasaki Shotaro should launch you into the air immediately. You can do it multiple times and have some fun in the game. However, the landing may turn fatal depending on the launch height.

5) Sell Cars For More Money Glitch

A demo of the Sell Cars For More Money Glitch shown by the YouTuber (Image via YouTube/@TJRH)

While Rockstar allows you to steal NPC cars and sell them for money, this glitch increases their payout. First, you must have a full garage with at least one Duke O'Death.

Next, steal an NPC car, take it to your garage, swap locations with the Duke O'Death, and sell the NPC car in LS Customs. According to the YouTuber, you should get slightly more money than the car usually returns.

Players are advised to use this glitch at their own risk, as Rockstar is very strict against money glitches. However, the studio is seemingly ignoring it for now.

