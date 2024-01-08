GTA Online Speedo Custom God Mode is back: Report

Players have found a way around to exploit the Speedo Custom God Mode glitch in GTA Online. According to a statement by Tez2 (X/@TezFunz2), a renowned insider and dataminer, the glitch has made its way back into the multiplayer title. While Rockstar Games achieved little success against this exploit last year, players have found a way to beat that as well.

It is worth noting that the Speedo Custom God Mode is a console-only glitch, especially on the PlayStation. It allows exploiters to be invincible, making them literal gods in GTA Online.

Exploiters found using the Speedo Custom God Mode glitch in GTA Online

On January 8, 2023, Tez2 reported that the Speedo Custom God Mode glitch resurfaced once again. It is one of the most notorious glitches in GTA 5 Online, having been in the game for over five years. Rockstar Games' developers had a difficult time patching it until August 2023.

On August 24, 2023, Tez2 disclosed that the gaming studio patched the Speedo Custom God Mode glitch, along with three other glitches, through a background update. The Grand Theft Auto Online community rejoiced as the exploiters had abused the glitch for ages.

However, after the latest report, players are in shock once again. Popular YouTuber GhillieMaster (X/@GhillieYT) enquired about how the exploiters managed to bring back the glitch.

Tez2 replied that the earlier fix was an inadequate solution, which Rockstar Games accidently removed after adding the new things and quality-of-life changes in GTA Online Chop Shop DLC.

After that, multiple Grand Theft Auto 5 Online players found exploiters using the Speedo Custom God Mode glitch.

As the name implies, it requires the Vapid Speedo Custom and the Nightclub business. The Speedo Custom is already an armored and weaponized vehicle that can tank up to seven homing rockets and sticky bombs. However, the glitch makes it completely immune to any kind of damage.

You can drive the Vapid Speedo Custom directly into the fire or shoot over seven rockets, and the vehicle will stand still as if nothing has happened. Now, one has to wait until Rockstar finds a permanent solution to it. However, the studio is silent over the matter, similar to the Grand Theft Auto 6 Florida Joker case.

